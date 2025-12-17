In case you missed it: ‘No US officials arrested’ | Verulam temple collapse findings | Shebeshxt denied bail

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 17 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

Meanwhile, substandard concrete and reinforced steel, as well as a lack of building plans and oversight, are being blamed for the collapse of the Verulam temple in KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, better known by his stage name Shebeshxt, will spend Christmas and New Year’s behind bars.

Weather tomorrow: 18 December 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, flooding and damaging winds across six provinces on Thursday. KwaZulu-Natal is likely the most severely affected, with an orange level 5 warning, while the other five provinces are under yellow level warnings of varying intensity. Full weather forecast here.

Home Affairs debunks claims that US officials arrested in Joburg raid

Picture for illustration. A group of Afrikaners gathered outside the American Embassy in Pretoria to deliver a memorandum to US President Donald Trump. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The department of home affairs has refuted claims that South African authorities arrested US officials during a raid at a refugee facility in Johannesburg.

Principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department, Tommy Pigott, said the State Department wanted clarity from South Africa on what transpired, claiming that US officials were arrested. However, Home Affairs spokesperson Carli van Wyk said while seven Kenyans were arrested, no American officials were detained.

“The department of home affairs, in collaboration with other arms of law enforcement, executed a routine, lawful operation in Johannesburg targeted at suspected violations of South African immigration law.

“The operation followed after intelligence reports indicated that a number of Kenyan nationals had recently entered South Africa on tourist visas and had illegally taken up work at a centre processing the applications of so-called ‘refugees’ to the United States,” Van Wyk said.

Verulam temple collapse linked to substandard materials, lack of building plans – Public Works

Rescue teams at the collapsed construction site in Verulam, KZN. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Substandard concrete and reinforced steel, as well as a lack of building plans and oversight, are being blamed for the collapse of the Verulam temple in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson held a briefing on Wednesday, where he presented the preliminary findings of an investigation into last week’s collapse, which killed five people.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is also seeking the company that supplied the concrete to determine where else it was used.

Macpherson said that the supplier had not yet been identified, but that the site of the collapse had been declared a crime scene.

Christmas cancelled: Shebeshxt to languish behind bars as court denies bail

Shebeshxt, Picture Instagram

Musician Lehlogonolo Chauke, better known by his stage name Shebeshxt, will spend Christmas and New Year’s behind bars.

This follows the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail, dealing a heavy blow to the rising Lekompo star.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday morning by Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi. It followed weeks of intense legal arguments between the state and the defence.

Forbes list: Meet South Africa’s most powerful women

FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: LinkedIn/Dr Nik Eberl/ The CEO Mindset

Power no longer looks the way it used to. From boardrooms and central banks to geopolitics and global business, women are increasingly occupying positions that were once the near-exclusive preserve of men.

Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list captures this shift, spotlighting the women reshaping influence, leadership and decision-making at the highest levels.

The 2025 list includes two South African CEOs, making them the most powerful women in the country. The top five most powerful women in the world all hold positions in politics and policymaking institutions.

The list shows that Mary Vilakazi, CEO of FirstRand Group, is the 74th most powerful woman, making her the most powerful woman in South Africa.

Nelson Mandela’s lawyer Ismail Ayob dies at 83 in Johannesburg

Nelson Mandela’s lawyer Ismail Ayob. Picture: X

Nelson Mandela’s lawyer, Ismail Ayob, has died at the age of 83.

Ayob passed away at his Houghton home in Johannesburg on Wednesday. He had served as the personal lawyer for Madiba and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

He was the Mandelas’ attorney for over a decade, including the time when the former statesman was imprisoned on Robben Island.

