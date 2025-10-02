In case you missed it: Mandla Mandela’s ‘abduction’ | Mbalula on ANC tsotis | Big Brother Mzansi returns

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 2 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela was among activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla which was intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has admitted the party has been infiltrated by criminals and cartels.

Furthermore, Big Brother Mzansi has opened its doors for another season, as it searches for Sweet Guluva’s successor.

Weather tomorrow: 3 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of extreme fire danger in the Northern Cape and Free State, with rain expected in eastern provinces. Full weather forecast here.

‘Secure window forced open’: Nathi Mthethwa found dead in France after ‘worrying message’

Activists and human rights defenders on board a vessel departing from Tunisia’s northern port of Bizerte on September 14, 2025, as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for the Gaza Strip. Picture: AFP

Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, was among activists on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which was intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

The Israeli navy is reported to have intercepted global delegations and surrounded them at sea as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Before his detention, Mandela recorded a video message warning of his alleged abduction by Israeli forces.

“My name is Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela. I’m a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel. I call on you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.

Mbalula admits ANC infiltrated by ‘criminals’ as analyst accuses him of spin doctoring

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images

The ANC has been infiltrated by criminals and cartels, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mbalula told the media that not all ANC members are corrupt and that the party is being misrepresented by some “bad” people.

“We know that our organisation has been infiltrated by criminal elements and it extends to cartels sometimes not in the knowledge of comrades who are in positions of leadership. So they become victims of these criminals. If this is the moment to get rid of some of them, let it be.”

Big Brother Mzansi opens search for Sweet Guluva’s successor in season six

Big Brother Mzansi is on the search for Sweet Guluva’s successor. Picture: sweet_guluva/Instagram

Reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi has opened its doors for another season, as it searches for Sweet Guluva’s successor.

Entries for the sixth season opened on Thursday, where hopeful contestants have to submit, among other things, information about their parents’ origins.

Sweet Guluva, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, won the previous season, which saw the controversial show break records in its voting numbers.

Season four recorded the most votes in the final week, with an estimated 293 million votes cast.

Court holds ex-SABC board accountable for Motsoeneng’s R11.5m ‘success fee’

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Dlangamandla

The Johannesburg High Court ordered three former SABC board members to repay R11.5 million linked to ex-chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s unlawful “success fee”.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the default judgment handed down by Judge Allyson Crutchfield. It compels Mbulaheni Obert Maguvhe, Ndivhoniswani Aaron Tshidzumba and Maleshane Audrey Raphela to pay back R11 508 549.12.

The repayment stems from their unlawful decision to award Motsoeneng a success fee from the public broadcaster.

