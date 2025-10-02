Mbalula admits ANC infiltrated by ‘criminals’ as analyst accuses him of spin-doctoring

Mbalula said the ANC is being misrepresented by some “bad” people

The ANC has been infiltrated by criminals and cartels, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mbalula told the media that not all ANC members are corrupt and that the party is being misrepresented by some “bad” people.

“We know that our organisation has been infiltrated by criminal elements and it extends to cartels sometimes not in the knowledge of comrades who are in positions of leadership. So they become victims of these criminals. If this is the moment to get rid of some of them, let it be.

‘Comrade tsotsis’ in ANC

He continued to say that the ANC will never tolerate criminals among its ranks.

“Let every member of the ANC learn from this ordeal that we must be alert, on the lookout for comrade tsotsis. Even in the days of the struggle we had comrade tsotsis.

“We were involved in the struggle we went to jail; we were tortured by the boers but there were others who were thugs, looting and doing everything in the townships in the name of the struggle. We said no, not in our name,” he said.

Brown Mogotsi

Mbalula told the media that he could not confirm if Brown Mogotsi and Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala are members of the ANC.

Both men have been implicated in alleged illegal activities in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“The ANC cannot pride itself if they are its members and they will face the full wrath of the ANC and accountability from the side of the party.

“We are big organisation, so he (Brown Mogotsi) is just one of others who behave like that. I can tell you we will never associate ourselves with characters like Brown Mogotsi if he is a member of the ANC.

“You can see there is no fear in his face nor the pride of being an ANC member, he throws it like it is a cheap thing,” he said.

ANC’s image

Mbalula said voters are satisfied with the policies of the ANC but do not trust some of the party’s leaders.

“The people out there are telling us very clearly we trust the ideas of what the ANC stands for but we do not trust the vehicle. Who are the people that are buffering this vehicle? It is characters like those,” he said.

Mbalula said suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will face the ANC’s integrity commission after also being implicated in collusion with criminals by Mkhwanazi.

“Comrade Senzo will appear in front of the integrity commission and all other members who are required to either voluntarily present themselves or be summoned by the integrity commission,” he said.

ANC ministers implicated

Several top ANC leaders have been implicated in the Madlanga commission for interfering with the work of the police.

This includes the late ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa, former police minister Bheki Cele and Mchunu.

Mthethwa was supposed to appear in front of the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations. But he was found dead at a Paris hotel on Monday.

Mthethwa’s death and investigations into Mkhwanazi’s allegations

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said Mkhwanazi’s testimony was critical to parliament’s investigation.

“I am not insinuating anything about [Mthethwa] but this comes at a time when a number of holes need to be plugged in the Madlanga commission and in the ad hoc proceedings. He played a significant role in the South African Police Service regardless of what the sentiments around his role was.

“Everything that happened in the police around 2011-2012 is very important with regard to the commission. This complicates the investigation a bit,” he said.

Political spin doctoring

Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of Free State, told The Citizen that Mbalula’s comments about criminality in the ANC are political spin doctoring.

“The findings of the Zondo commission have laid bare the depth of corruption within the ANC and the state, exposing the systemic looting of public resources under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

“The commission’s final report in 2022 confirmed the extensive practice of state capture – a reality that cannot simply be brushed aside.

“Deputy President Paul Mashatile presents a striking case study. Despite controversies and the turbulence of the Zuma era, Mashatile has managed to rise steadily through the ranks, positioning himself within reach of both the ANC presidency and the Union Buildings,” he said.

