In case you missed it: Sibanyoni case collapses | ConCourt rules on NHI certificate | Viljoens decry US prison conditions

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 18 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the bail hearing for taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused in their ongoing extortion matter was set to continue at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 18 May 2026.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s highest court has dealt a significant blow to the National Health Insurance (NHI) framework, declaring unconstitutional the provisions that allowed the state to dictate where healthcare professionals could practise.

Furthermore, South African reality television personalities Mel Viljoen and Peet Viljoen are once again making explosive headlines after revealing shocking details about their lives inside American detention centres.

Weather tomorrow: 19 May, 2026

Damaging coastal winds are expected to disrupt navigation at sea in the Western Cape, while isolated showers are set to fall across SA on Tuesday, 19 May. Full weather forecast here.

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Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni’s extortion case up in flames after prosecutor’s no-show

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams. Picture: Gallo Images/ Fani Mahuntsi

The bail hearing for taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused in their ongoing extortion matter was set to continue at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 18 May 2026.

However, proceedings, which were due to commence at 9am, were delayed after the state prosecutor failed to appear.

As a result, Sibanyoni’s legal representative, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, indicated that he would be pursuing a contempt of court application against state advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba for failing to attend court.

CONTINUE READING: Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni’s extortion case up in flames after prosecutor’s no-show

Detained Brown Mogotsi raises complaints about food as bail bid stalls

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026, in connection with allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

The case stems from a shooting incident in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 3 November 2025, when Mogotsi’s Chevrolet was struck by several bullets.

Two of the shots hit the driver’s seat, raising initial concerns about an attempted assassination.

CONTINUE READING: Detained Brown Mogotsi raises complaints about food as bail bid stalls

ConCourt rules on controversial certificate key to NHI

Picture: iStock

South Africa’s highest court has dealt a significant blow to the National Health Insurance (NHI) framework, declaring unconstitutional the provisions that allowed the state to dictate where healthcare professionals could practise.

This confirmed a High Court ruling that the “certificate of need” provisions in the National Health Act are unconstitutional and invalid.

In July 2024, Gauteng High Court Judge Anthony Millar found that Sections 36 to 40 of the National Health Act were inconsistent with the constitution.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt rules on controversial certificate key to NHI

Fuel price relief short‑lived as levy cut ends, motorists brace for fresh pain at pumps

More pain at the pumps for motorists. Picture: iStock

Relief may be on the horizon for South African motorists in fuel price recoveries, but any gains will be short‑lived as the government’s temporary levy cut expires, threatening to wipe out the benefit at the pumps.

South Africa has been navigating a tough fuel price market, which has affected businesses, motorists, airlines, and the taxi industry.

According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), fuel prices have been relatively stable over the past two months, following extreme volatility.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price relief short‑lived as levy cut ends, motorists brace for fresh pain at pumps

‘We’re basically fed dog food’ – Mel and Peet Viljoen on US prison and voluntary departure

Peet Viljoen and Mel Viljoen pose for a photo during an interview on 13 January 2023 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

South African reality television personalities Mel Viljoen and Peet Viljoen are once again making explosive headlines after revealing shocking details about their lives inside American detention centres.

According to Rapport, the controversial couple described their time in custody as emotionally draining, freezing cold and deeply isolating, even claiming the food they were served resembled “dog food”.

The pair, who rose to fame through their lavish lifestyle and appearances on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were arrested earlier this year in Boca Raton, Florida, after allegedly being caught stealing from a Publix supermarket.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We’re basically fed dog food’ – Mel and Peet Viljoen on US prison and voluntary departure

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Cat Matlala enters plea deal | Idac on Mkhwanazi arrest warrant | CoT spending on suspended officials