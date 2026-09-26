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Pitso’s Bafana reign gets off to winning start

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

26 September 2026

05:01 pm

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Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 in the AFCON 2027 Group D opener.

Ime Okon - Bafana Bafana

Ime Okon celebrates after opening the scoring for Bafana Bafana against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Samukele Kabini and Ime Okon were unlikely goalscoring heroes as Bafana Bafana got Pitso Mosimane’s latest spell as Bafana head coach off to a winning start at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Bafana’s Kabini wins it

Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier, with Kabini coming off the bench to net a 77th minute winner. Kabini struck just after Seydouba Cisse had levelled the scores for Syli National. It was his first goal for Bafana, and a vital goal already in the context of qualification.

Okon also scored his first goal for Bafana with a low first half shot, as Mosimane’s side finally capitalised on a dominant opening half hour.

Bafana had an early scare as Guinea winger Aliou Balde tricked his way past Aubrey Modiba and rifled in a shot that Ronwen Williams did well to parry.

Switzerland-based Balde was a menace to Bafana throughout, switching wings and also terrorising Kamoegelo Sebelebele.

Sebelebele did eventually get tighter to Balde and had more success after instructions were sent out by Mosimane.

Bafana looked much more assured at the other end of the pitch, with Mofokeng the conductor.

‘President Yama2k’ did miss a 10th minute sitter, somehow firing wide after being gifted possession by Guinea.

That did not put the former Pirates star off, however, as he controlled the game with an array of skills and sublime touches.

In the 30th minute, his brilliant flicked pass to Iqraam Rayners was blocked for a corner. From the resultant set piece, Okon saw his first effort blocked, but slammed rebound into the net off the inside of the post.

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In the 37th minute, Oswin Appollis played in Thapelo Maseko with a fine ball, but Maseko’s effort drifted wide of the far post.

Guinea’s Borrusia Dormund striker Serge Guirassy was having a frustrating afternoon, and was booked after an exchange with Niger referee Sadou Ali Bramahou. He did, however, whizz a free kick just wide on the stroke of half time.

Guinea level, but not for long

After the break, Mosimane brought on Kabini to replace Modiba, who was still having problems with Balde.

Bafana continued to create chances, however. Appollis failed to get enough power to his header after Rayners broke down the right and crossed. Kabini then released Appollis and his cross was tipped away by Guinea ‘keeper Soumayla Sylla.

But Guinea were level in the 69th minute. Abdoul Traore won a foul on the edge of the box. Guirassy’s free kick slammed into the wall but bounced into the path of Cisse, who rifled home. Bafana’s players were incensed, claiming offside, but the goal was given.

Bafana bounced back and took the lead again in the 77th minute. A fine lay-off from Appollis sent Kabini clean through, and he held off his man before slotting a low finish through the legs of Sylla.

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Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Guinea Pitso Mosimane
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