Orange level warnings: Disruptive snow in EC as rain hits KZN coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Tuesday will be cloudy, cold and wet in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain and an orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow issued.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 28 July 2026:

Fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the central and southern parts but widespread in the south-east. Snowfalls are expected on mountain peaks.#saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/L77C1qVmX9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 27, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 28 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of bridges/roads/settlements, and damage to property/infrastructure is expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior between East London and Port Edward.

The weather service also issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow, resulting in traffic disruptions, disruption to essential services and some communities being temporarily cut off is expected in places over the extreme north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of bridges/roads/settlements and damage to property/infrastructure is also expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal, south of St Lucia. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) further issued a yellow 2 warning for disruptive rain and snow, respectively.

Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of bridges/roads/settlements and damage to property/infrastructure is expected over the south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except in the extreme north-east. Disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruptions, disruption to essential services and some communities being temporarily cut off is expected in places over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels/ personal water craft and localised disruption to beachfront activities are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Advisories

Very cold and wet conditions with light snowfall are expected to set in from Tuesday evening in places over the Eastern Cape, southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern Free State, as well as along the Lesotho border, with the passage of the cut-off low weather system, clearing from the west by Thursday. Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the negative impact under such adverse weather conditions.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 28 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy skies in the east; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cold to cool day, becoming partly cloudy in places.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, cool to cold, but partly cloudy in the southeast with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southeast, where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and warm conditions over the extreme western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain. It will be cloudy in the east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be very cold in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and rain but scattered in the northwest. Light snow is expected in places in the northeastern high ground.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers but general showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be very cold with snow in the northern high ground.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool to cold conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south.