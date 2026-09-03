In case you missed it: Trafficked SA girls return | Did Ramaphosa’s engage in ‘paid work’? | DStv’s sports-only package

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 3 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, two South African girls who were allegedly trafficked to Malawi have been repatriated to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the meaning of “paid work” took centre stage in the Western Cape High Court as judges grilled lawyers over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role in the Phala Phala farm transactions.

Furthermore, DStv is reportedly preparing to roll out five new streaming packages from 17 September, including a dedicated sports tier.

Weather tomorrow: 3 September 2026

South Africa is in for a cold and wet Friday as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. Full weather forecast here.

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Two girls trafficked to Malawi return to SA after nearly two years

Two girls aged nine and 15 safely landed in South Africa after being identified as trafficked persons. Picture: iStock

Two South African girls who were allegedly trafficked to Malawi in 2024 have been repatriated to South Africa after enduring separation from their family, confinement and alleged mistreatment.

The girls, aged nine and 15, were received at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday by Social Development Minister Dina Pule after Malawian authorities rescued them in July.

Pule said the girls’ return marked an important step towards reuniting them with their family after a prolonged period of hardship and trauma.

According to information provided to authorities, the girls were allegedly lured to Malawi by perpetrators who had gained the trust of their family.

CONTINUE READING: Two girls trafficked to Malawi return to SA after nearly two years

Phala Phala panel report: Court questions evidence that Ramaphosa engaged in paid work

The entrance of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Picture: www.actionsa.org.za

The definitions of “paid work” and “remuneration” were at the heart of arguments between African Transformation Movement (ATM) legal representative, Advocate Kessler Perumalsamy, and Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and Judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court judges sat through the second day of the arguments in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report on the Phala Phala burglary in February 2020.

In November 2022, an independent panel appointed by then-National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the Constitution and 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

The first charge the president must answer to is whether he is guilty of serious misconduct because he did other paid work in contravention of the Constitution.

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala panel report: Court questions evidence that Ramaphosa engaged in paid work

DStv’s sports-only package may be coming, but not to your decoder – here’s what it’ll cost

Picture: iStock

For years, South African sports fans have asked DStv for one simple thing: a package that lets them pay for sport without also paying for channels they never watch and now that package is finally on its way.

Details from DStv’s own webpages, reported by BusinessTech, show the broadcaster is preparing to roll out five new streaming packages from 17 September, including a dedicated Sports tier. The overhaul is the first major package shake-up since Canal+ took control of MultiChoice and it signals a real shift in how the group plans to sell its content going forward.

Upfront, these changes apply only to DStv’s streaming packages. Satellite decoder packages are not affected, at least for now.

CONTINUE READING: DStv’s sports-only package may be coming, but not to your decoder – here’s what it’ll cost

Gauteng PKTT arrest supplier linked to R16m Emfuleni fleet tender

Picture: Saps

The Gauteng Provincial Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made another arrest in connection with a R16 million fleet tender awarded by the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The PKTT nabbed a 40-year-old supplied on Thursday afternoon at a mall in Pretoria following an investigation into the tender.

While police did not name the suspect, media reports have identified him as businessman Mpho Edward Malema.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng PKTT arrest supplier linked to R16m Emfuleni fleet tender

Arthur Mafokate’s history-making father Enos dies at 80

Soweto Equestrian Centre founder Enos Mafokate shows some love to one of his horses. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South Africa is mourning pioneering equestrian Enos Mafokate, who died aged 80, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

South Africa’s equestrian community is mourning the death of Enos Mafokate, widely recognised as the country’s first black show-jumping champion.

Mafokate died on Thursday, 3 September 2026, aged 80. This marked the end of an extraordinary life that saw him break racial barriers in a sport historically dominated by white competitors.

CONTINUE READING: Arthur Mafokate’s history-making father Enos dies at 80

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Lebeya denies ‘Big Five’ links | ‘Moemish’ ANC list shows party failing | SACAA investigates flyover