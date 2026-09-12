Weather alert: Damaging winds, storms and rough seas loom

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 September 2026.

Fine and warm weather has been forecast across much of the country for Sunday, 13 September, with showers and thundershowers expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State, while damaging winds are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and North West.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 13 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of North West.

The weather service warned that the winds could cause localised damage to formal and informal settlements, as well as temporary structures.

A Yellow Level 1 warning for winds and waves is also in place between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, with difficult navigation at sea and a risk of small vessels capsizing.

A cut-off low pressure system developing west of the country is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday into Monday.

The weather service warned of intermittent showers and thundershowers, heavy downpours, possible large amounts of small hail and lightning, as well as a significant drop in temperatures over high-lying areas.

Windy conditions are also expected along the coast and interior, while very rough seas of 4 to 4.5 metres are expected south of Table Bay.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 September:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches are expected over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches are expected in the south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

It will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

It will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers. These will be scattered over the central and western parts, where it will be cloudy and cool.

Moderate northerly to north-westerly winds are expected along the coast.

Western Cape:

It will be warm in places over the West Coast District, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Moderate northerly winds are expected along the west and south-west coast, while fresh to strong easterly winds are expected along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be warm in places in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Moderate to fresh easterly winds are expected along the coast, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog and light rain are expected in places south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Moderate to fresh north-easterly winds are expected along the coast, reaching strong in places from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning and evening fog patches are expected over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain and showers in the south, where it will be cloudy.

Light to moderate easterly to north-easterly winds are expected along the coast, reaching fresh at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.