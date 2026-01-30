In case you missed it: Bester moved to eBongweni prison | Malema defends lifestyle | Israeli diplomat sent packing

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 30 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, convicted rapist Thabo Bester has been transferred to another prison.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has defended his luxurious lifestyle while addressing a party gathering in Boksburg.

Furthermore, the department of international relations and cooperation has declared the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy, Ariel Seidman, persona non grata.

Weather tomorrow: 31 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has forecast mostly warm to hot conditions for Saturday, 31 January, with cloudy skies and thundershowers expected across the country.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal is warned to brace for more hot, humid and uncomfortable conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Thabo Bester moved to super-maximum prison in Kokstad

Thabo Bester appears at the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted rapist Thabo Bester has been transferred to another prison, the country’s tightest security facility.

The department on Friday said that Bester has been moved to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional is about 700km away from the Kgosi Mampuru C Max facility, where Bester was being held.

Malema says EFF members can live in luxury and still fight against poverty

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

EFF leader Julius Malema defended his luxurious lifestyle while addressing a party gathering in Boksburg on Friday.

Malema has become known for his expensive taste in clothes, wearing brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. There are reports that his property portfolio exceeds R20 million.

But he told EFF members that they do not need to be poor to serve the poor.

“Despite the advantages we have in society, we continue to champion the struggle of the poorest of the poor because we know that our happiness is incomplete while those we love, the masses of our people, are suffering,” he said.

Dirco declares Israeli chargé d’affaires persona non grata, gives him 72 hours to leave SA

Ariel Seideman has been given 72 hours to leave South Africa. Picture: Embassy of Israel in Pretoria

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has declared Ariel Seidman, the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy, persona non grata. Dirco ordered him to leave the country within 72 hours after accusing him of a series of violations that challenge South Africa’s sovereignty.

It made the announcement on Friday. Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said his department has informed the Israeli government of its decision.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform Dirco of purported visits by senior Israeli officials,” Phiri said.

Khampepe dismisses Zuma and Mbeki’s bid for her recusal

Justice Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki have failed in their attempt to recuse retired justice Sisi Khampepe from chairing the commission of inquiry into allegations that attempts were made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Zuma and Mbeki filed separate applications to recuse Khampepe earlier this month. In their papers, the duo argued that Khampepe previously served on the TRC Amnesty Committee and later as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions under then-NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka.

They contend that these roles give rise to a “material and disqualifying conflict of interest” regarding the commission’s subject matter and mandate.

However, on Friday, Khampepe ruled that both applications for her recusal, brought by former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, “must be dismissed.”

