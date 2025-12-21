In case you missed it: NPA settles with former KZN Hawks boss | Overloaded buses are stopped | Bribery bid over AK-47 ends in arrests

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 21 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the National Prosecuting Authority has reached a confidential settlement with former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen, ending a long-running wrongful prosecution dispute.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, transport officials intercepted two overloaded buses bound for Zimbabwe, raising fresh concerns about cross-border road safety.

Furthermore, in KwaZulu-Natal, two suspects were arrested after attempting to bribe a senior police officer to free a relative detained after being found with an AK-47.

Weather tomorrow: 22 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in places over the west and central, but widespread in the east. Mostly cool to warm temperatures across South Africa, but hot in the west. Full weather forecast here.

NPA reaches confidential settlement with former KZN Hawks boss

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Major General Johan Booysen, resolving his long-running wrongful prosecution suit against the state under a confidential deal reported to be worth millions.

Booysen had filed a R7 million damages claim after being charged with racketeering and corruption in 2012, based on allegations of bribery linked to a 2011 sting operation.

A panel review appointed by the NPA concluded that the prior authorisations to prosecute Booysen were invalid, prompting the NPA to reassess its position in the high court litigation.

Two buses to Zimbabwe intercepted in Limpopo amid overloading concerns

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety reported the interception of two overloaded buses heading to Zimbabwe, highlighting persistent road safety violations in cross-border transport.

One bus, licensed for 63 passengers, was found carrying 82 people, and another licensed for 70 was carrying 79, including minors. Both were detained along with more than 20 other vehicles for serious breaches of safety regulations.

MEC Violet Mathye emphasised that overcrowding on provincial roads poses serious risks and called for stronger enforcement across provincial borders, urging transport operators to comply with load limits and roadworthiness standards.

Two arrested after failed bribe attempt to free AK-47 detainee

In KwaZulu-Natal, two men were arrested after offering a bribe to a senior police commander in an attempt to secure the release of a relative detained for possession of an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

The suspects, aged 36 and 39, allegedly offered more than R12 000 to the officer, who pretended to entertain the offer while arranging for colleagues to arrest them when the cash was exchanged.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Bergville Magistrate’s Court, and the detained relative will also face court proceedings.

Several killed, others wounded in Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting

A mass shooting at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand claimed at least nine lives and wounded about 10 others in the early hours of Sunday morning, prompting a police manhunt for the perpetrators.

Multiple unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons before fleeing the scene in a white kombi and silver sedan.

Gauteng police deployed forensic and serious-crime units, and victims were taken to nearby medical facilities.

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of violent shootings in the region, with another recent attack in Saulsville also resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Not much ho-ho-ho for most South Africans

A Debt Rescue survey reveals that nearly 94 % of South Africans expect to be under significant financial pressure during this festive season, limiting their ability to spend or celebrate as usual.

About 71 % of respondents said they are barely coping or under severe strain, with many households having to cancel or drastically alter festive plans due to cost-of-living challenges, including high prices for essentials like electricity, transport and food.

The survey also highlights deep economic hardship, with millions of South Africans living below the poverty line and struggling to cover basic needs.

Analysts warn that compulsory festive spending may also contribute to long-term debt, compounding financial stress beyond the holiday period.

Yesterday’s News recap

