In case you missed it: R50m army fund ‘misused’ | Emirates, Qatar flights cancelled | March against town name change

In the news today, allegations have emerged that roughly R50 million meant for an army member’s fund was allegedly misappropriated, prompting regulatory scrutiny and potential legal action.

Meanwhile, flight cancellations involving Emirates and Qatar Airways have affected South African travellers as UAE airspace closures disrupt international routes.

Then, thousands of Graaff-Reinet residents have marched in protest against a proposed name change they say threatens local heritage and identity.

Weather tomorrow: 2 March 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine conditions in the western interior. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the east of the country. Full weather forecast here.

R50 million allegedly misappropriated from army members’ fund

Picture: Gallo Images

Roughly R50 million in contributions intended for the SA Army Foundation has reportedly been misappropriated, according to a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigation.

The FSCA has completed its investigation and is exploring legal options, though it would not comment on pending criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga appeared before the defence committee to stress tight budget controls, as the Military Ombudsman overspent its salary budget and fielded nearly 600 complaints from service members last year.

Flights to and from SA cancelled amid UAE airspace closure

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Air travel to and from South Africa has been disrupted due to the closure of United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace following escalating Middle East tensions, affecting flights operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed at least 14 cancellations across O.R. Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka airports as the UAE suspended operations following military strikes by Israel and the US on Iran and retaliatory actions in the region.

Airlines and travel authorities have labelled the situation “fluid” with further changes possible. The closures have prompted safety advisories and travel warnings globally as international carriers adjust schedules.

Thousands march against Graaff-Reinet name change

Residents do not want a Graaff-Reinet Name change. Picture Supplied

Thousands of residents of Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape, turned out to protest a government decision to rename the 240-year-old town to Robert Sobukwe Town.

Marchers argue the change will be costly, will erase local heritage and come amid pressing service delivery problems.

A local petition and legal challenge have been launched while public objections to the name change can still be registered.

Opposition parties such as the DA have criticised Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie for backtracking on earlier assurances that the name would not change.

Proteas to face New Zealand in T20 World Cup semis

Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka in action for the Proteas during their T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

South Africa racked up their seventh straight victory at the T20 World Cup, earning a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their last Super Eight match in Delhi on Sunday.

In the process, after finishing top of their Super Eight group, the Proteas set up a clash against New Zealand in the semifinals in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting – really exciting – we now have a semifinal in Kolkata against New Zealand,” Proteas captain Aiden Markram said after the match.

South Africans recruited to fight for Russia describe treatment on frontlines

An armoured military car equipped with an electronic warfare complex and an anti-drone mesh drives along the road protected from Russian FPV drones with an anti-drone net in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 23, 2026. Picture: AFP

South African men recently returned from combat zones in eastern Ukraine after being lured to Russia under false pretences have detailed harsh treatment they experienced on the frontlines.

Misled to believe they would receive VIP bodyguard training, the recruits were instead armed and sent into active combat, often without proper gear and amid aerial attacks.

Some said they were separated from other foreign fighters and subjected to racial discrimination and dangerous assignments.

South African authorities secured the men’s return following negotiations with Russian officials.

