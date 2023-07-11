Investigation launched into Greig Oliver paragliding accident

By Faizel Patel

The South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigations Division (SACAA AIID) has launched a formal investigation into a freak paragliding accident that claimed the life of former Scottish international rugby player and Munster staff member Greig Oliver.

Oliver tragically died in Cape Town during a paragliding accident earlier this month following a collision with another paragliding pair.

The 58-year-old was in the country supporting his son Jack, who is representing the Ireland U20 team in the U20 World Championship hosted in the Western Cape.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander sent his condolences to the Oliver family and Irish rugby fraternity as a whole and pledged Sa Rugby’s help in anyway possible.

Investigations

The AIID said the South African Hang-gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) requested it conduct an investigation into the accident that occurred above the promenade at Sea Point in Cape Town, on 3 July.

“SAHPA formally requested the AIID to undertake the investigation due to the specific complexities and scope of the accident. An AIID investigator has been dispatched to the accident site in order to collect evidence and to gather more information that will assist in defining the size as well as the scope of the investigation.

“Based on initial information gathered, the AIID can confirm that the DUET 2 Paraglider departed from Signal Hill, also in Cape Town, with an intent to land at the Sea Point Promenade. The reported time of the accident is 12.53pm local time,” it said.

Report

The AIID said it will continue to give necessary feedback pertaining to the investigation, with a preliminary report to be issued in 30 days from the day of this accident.

“Should a critical safety issue be identified, the AIID will issue urgent recommendations to the relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken to prevent a recurrence,” it said.

