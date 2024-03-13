Ipid investigating death of TUT student allegedly at the hands of police

It is alleged that police officers assaulted the 22-year-old student at the Khayalethu Student Residence, and he died later in hospital.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed it is investigating the death of a second-year Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) engineering student.

The student, identified as Thabelo Mbau, based at the TUT Khayalethu Student Residence in eMalahleni, succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained at the hands of police officials last week.

The death of Mbau has outraged students at TUT, who accuse of alleged police of brutality.

Assault

It is alleged that police officers from Witbank assaulted the 22-year-old Mbau at the residence, and he died later in hospital.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said a post mortem was done on Mbau yesterday.

“Seven people have been interviewed and submitted their statements into what allegedly happened on 08 March 2024.

“Ipid will investigate the incident without fear or favour to establish all the facts of the matter. Ipid investigators will engage the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) once there is sufficient information that will assist the SPP in deciding on the matter,” Shuping said.

Investigations

Ipid has urged the public to allow law enforcement to fully and properly investigate this matter.

“Investigators have engaged the family of the deceased to update them on the work that has been done.

“Ipid calls upon everyone who might have information on the matter to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation,” Shuping said.

The university said it was waiting for the official report from the Ipid regarding the circumstances that led to the student’s death.

“The University is providing the family and friends of the deceased with as much support as we can at this difficult time,” it said.

“We request that the family be afforded the space and time to inform one another, to digest their great loss, and to honour the memory of the deceased with dignity and without undue interference from the public and the media during this period of grief.

“We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and fellow students.”

Protests

Meanwhile, the TUT students and structures gathered in numbers at the eMalahleni Campus on a march against police brutality.

According to Witbank News, the march turned volatile, with some students reportedly throwing stones at the police, provoking a volley of rubber bullets.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in some students being struck and then hospitalised. The students presented a list of grievances, and among the demands that stood out was demanding the immediate arrest of all officers implicated in the tragedy,” the paper reported.