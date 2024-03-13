‘Sometimes govt has unnecessary, unexplained delays’: Cele praises quick construction of police stations

Police minister said the construction of the police stations shows that government can speed up its building projects.

The new police station being built in Makhaza, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/ Saps/ Facebook

On Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele accompanied police management to evaluate two police stations under construction in Cape Town.

According to the police statement, the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations are being built to combat the high crime rate and gangsterism in the areas.

Progress on police stations construction

Cele praised the progress made by contractors thus far, despite some hurdles along the way.

The Tafelsig police station has faced delays due to community demands to be involved in the construction process. The police said these issues were resolved, with contractors agreeing to source labour from the local community.

“Progress is being made in the clearing of the site earmarked for the construction of the Tafelsig station which will bring police services closer to residents of Mitchells Plain,” the police statement read.

ALSO READ: SAPS says Bheki Cele did not use police chopper in his personal capacity at ANC event

Meanwhile, according to the police, approximately 97% of the construction work has already been done at the Makhaza police station.

“We have been assured by contractors that the outstanding electricity and water connections on the site will be completed with the coming weeks and the station can fully operate and service the community,” said Cele.

Cele’s criticism

However, while he commended the contractors for their progress on these two projects, Cele criticised the government‘s speed in tackling and handling construction endeavors.

He emphasised the need for the state to expedite projects efficiently.

Moreover, Cele highlighted that the completion of the Makhaza police station within six months is commendable and should serve as an example for future endeavors.

READ MORE: Tshwane explains dramatic high-speed chase involving VIP cop and woman

“It’s one thing that when you look at it — sometimes government has unnecessary, unexplained delays. Why do we say almost 20 years but in six months the thing is here?

“Which means if government does things the way they’re supposed to do things — things can happen. Maybe that’s one area government must learn and work on those things,” said the minister.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that policing services are not just a luxury but accessible to all citizens.

The construction of police stations in Browns Farm and Samora Machel, alongside the Tafelsig and Makhaza stations, is also in the works.

The full completion of all these stations is expected by 2026.

NOW READ: SIU recovers almost R1bn in Nsfas funds from higher learning institutions