Tshwane explains dramatic high-speed chase involving VIP cop and woman

A suspect snatched the keys of a VIP protector while she was being issued with a fine for obstructing traffic.

In a scene straight out of a movie, the City of Tshwane has clarified an incident involving its Metropolitan Police Department’s (TMPD) VIP protector and a high-speed chase of a suspect who snatched the officials car keys.

It is understood, a VIP protector assigned to Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler was driving in the city when he came across a motorist who was allegedly obstructing traffic in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan in the Tshwane CBD.

The police official activated a siren and instructed the female motorist to move in order to avoid obstructing traffic, but she allegedly refused to comply.

High speed chase

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the VIP protector stepped out of the vehicle, showed her his credentials, and was going to issue her a fine when the drama unfolded.

“While he was busy writing down the fine, she allegedly grabbed his official vehicle’s keys, removed them from the ignition, drove off and left the police official stranded in the inner city.”

Bokaba said the official logged a call with his supervisor and together with Tshwane freeway patrol, located the suspect through the vehicle’s tracking system and chased her on the R21 south.

“During the high-speed chase, she allegedly kept ignoring the police’s instruction to bring her rental car to a halt, but ultimately, she stopped. After stopping, police politely requested her to hand over the keys of a state vehicle, and she allegedly refused.

“She drove off again, apparently in a rush to catch a flight, and police gave chase and eventually apprehended her at the OR Tambo International Airport,” Bokaba said.

Arrest

Bokaba said the woman was taken to the Pretoria Central Police Station in Tshwane where a case of common robbery and theft was opened against her and was briefly detained.

“She was later released and allegedly refused to sign the 299 form – a form completed when issuing back Saps 13 items to the owner. The keys of the official state vehicle were also recovered from the suspect, who’s a senior manager at a subsidiary of one of the water boards.”

Bokaba said Mettler was in a meeting when this incident happened and that his protector stayed behind in Pretoria to guard the state vehicle while the suspect was being pursued by his colleagues.

