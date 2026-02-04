Ipid wraps up probe into Emmanuel Mbhense’s murder, docket with NPA

The full circumstances of Mbhense’s killing emerged during the Madlanga commission.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has concluded its probe into the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was reportedly dumped in a lake at the alleged instruction of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Ipid confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation has been completed and the case docket handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Throughout the investigation, Ipid kept the family of the deceased abreast of any developments.

“Ipid has in its possession correspondence from the family confirming that they were happy with constant feedback from the investigator,” the police watchdog said in a statement.

“In executing its mandate, Ipid is guided by the principles of independence, thoroughness and accountability, as well as the quality and integrity of its investigations,” Ipid added.

The docket is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng.

“Further action by Ipid will be taken once the directorate has received feedback from the DPP.”

Ipid also noted allegations that Mbhense was linked to a business robbery in Boksburg in March 2022, with reports suggesting his truck was used in the crime — a factor that prompted an EMPD investigation.

Details of Emmanuel Mbhense’s death

The full circumstances of Mbhense’s killing emerged during the public hearings of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

In November 2025, Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, testified that Mbhense had allegedly been tortured and killed by a group of law enforcement officers and private security personnel in Brakpan in April 2022.

Mbhense’s body, reportedly killed by blunt force trauma to the head, was then dumped in a Germiston lake.

According to Van der Merwe, Mkhwanazi arrived at the scene in a white Golf and instructed EMPD officers who reported to him to clean the area.

He added that he was then told to dispose of the body, which he did because he was outnumbered.

Mkhwanazi acknowledged that he was present at the scene during the 2022 incident, but denied any wrongdoing.

He maintained that his presence was to celebrate the successful recovery of stolen goods by EMPD officers.

Witness D murdered

Van der Merwe – a former EMPD officer and private security firm owner – was shot dead in front of his family at his home in Brakpan on 5 December.

The shooting occurred just a day after Mkhwanazi finished his testimony at the Madlanga commission on 4 December.

The EMPD deputy chief has denied involvement in van der Merwe’s death.

