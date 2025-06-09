‘It won’t bring Malcolm back’: Family of teen killed by 12-year-old driver

The deceased's grandfather said the family is still in shock and trying to make sense of the tragic event that claimed Malcolm’s life

The pre-teen’s vehicle turned over after the incident. Picture: X/@_ArriveAlive

The family of a teenager who was hit by a 12-year-old on Saturday has shared their heartbreak.

The 12-year-old was behind the wheel when he disobeyed a stop sign, hitting 14-year-old Malcolm Booyens and driving into a nearby fence in Brakpan, Gauteng.

According to The Citizen’s sister paper, Brakpan Herald, family and friends of Malcolm held a heart-warming vigil on Sunday afternoon.

Community members wrote touching messages on a large wooden cross and laid flowers in Booysen’s memory.

The 14-year-old’s grandfather, André Booysens, said the family is still in shock and trying to make sense of the tragic event that claimed Malcolm’s life.

‘White car flying past’

Speaking to the Sowetan, Malcolm’s father, Quinton Booysens, said the 12-year-old’s mother had visited him, claiming that the boy was not given permission to drive the vehicle.

“But no matter what she says or does, it won’t bring Malcolm back,” Booysens noted.

He said Malcolm was killed as the pair were out together, with Malcolm skating ahead of him.

“As I turned the corner, I saw a white car (Mazda) flying past the stop sign. A loud bang followed. I rushed ahead and saw [Malcolm’s] skateboard first, then him lying on the pavement,” Booysens recounted.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest four in learner’s and driver’s licence fraud scheme in Limpopo

Declared dead on the scene

At arrival, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department found the teenager’s lifeless body, and paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

According to the city’s spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, the 12-year-old was taken into custody and later released to his parents.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Brakpan magistrate’s court soon,” he said.

NOW READ: Inside the emotional vigil for Brakpan teen killed by 12-year-old driver