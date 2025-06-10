Former ANC Youth League SG Sindiso Magaqa’s killer pleads guilty

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the fourth accused in the murder trial of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, has pleaded guilty.

Ncengwa, Sbonelo Myeza, Mlungisi Ncalane and Mbulelo Mpofana are all charged with the murder of Magaqa.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Ncalane was subsequently declared unfit to stand trial and is currently admitted to a psychiatric facility.

Guilty plea

Ramkisson-Kara said on 25 April 2023, four men were charged with the murder of Magaqa, and all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

“On 22 May 2025, Sibusiso Ncengwa (Accused 4) advised the court of his intention to plead guilty or make admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1997. He also made an application for a separation of trials from his co-accused.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the state opposed this application, and the case was remanded to 06 June 2025 for Ncengwa to make the Section 220 admissions.

ALSO READ: Two arrested and charged for IFP deputy chief whip’s ‘assassination’

“On 06 June 2025, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Ncengwa admitted to shooting Magaqa on 13 July 2017 in the uMzimkhulu area.”

Attempted murder

Ramkisson-Kara added that Ncengwa also admitted to the attempted murder of Jabulile Msiya, Nonsikelelo Mafa and Nceba Mazongolo.

“Ncengwa further admitted to malicious damage to property (the vehicles of Magaqa and others) and the joint unlawful possession of a firearm.

“In his admissions, Ncengwa outlined in detail the events leading up to Magaqa’s death and the interactions he had with his co-accused, namely Myeza, Ncalane, and Mpofana. His admissions were accepted by the state, and these admissions amounted to a plea of guilty,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Sentencing

Ramkisson-Kara said the court found Ncengwa guilty based on his admissions and convicted him accordingly.

“The case against Ncengwa was remanded to 30 June 2025 for sentencing. The case against Myeza and Mpofana will return to court on 19 June 2025 for a new indictment to be served on them as their matter has now been separated from that of accused 4 (Ncengwa).”

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

The state has thus far presented evidence from eight witnesses.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN police investigating shooting of MK Party member in apparent hit