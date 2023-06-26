JMPD monitoring highways after Diepkloof protest

By Faizel Patel

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is closely monitoring the protest action by Diepkloof Hostel residents on the N12 east and N1 freeways.

Hostel residents are demanding government refurbish the building, which is now derelict, or provide them with new housing.

Frustrated community members blocked off the highways with burning tyres early on Monday morning, causing massive traffic congestion and forcing motorists to take make U-turns on the freeway in and around Soweto

Protest

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are on the scene and monitoring the area for flare-ups.

“JMPD officers are closely monitoring the situation at Diepkloof Hostel, following the protest action by hostel dwellers who had earlier blockaded the N12 east and N1 freeways at the Diepkloof interchange with burning tyres.

“The residents are protesting over service delivery issues. JMPD officers were dispatched, and they managed to disperse the protesting crowds and reopen the N12 and N1 north,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: Police recover explosives and other items looted during Diepkloof protest [VIDEO]

Alternate routes

Fihla added there are still some traffic disruptions on the affected routes.

“This is between Chris Hani Road in Diepkloof, Collander Road and the N12 exit. Motorists are urged to exercise caution for debris on the roadway, avoid the affected roads, and use Immink Drive, Baragwaneth Road, Martina Smuts, Ben Naude and Soweto Highway as alternative routes,” Fihla said.

Explosives looted

This is not the first time that Diepkloof residents have embarked on protest action.

Earlier this month, the N1 and N12 highway were brought to a complete standstill following volatile protest action by the residents.

During the protest, residents stopped and looted two trucks that were loaded with groceries and explosives before running back into the hostel.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Saps officers including the JMPD the Tactical Response Team, Bomb-Disposal Unit and other law enforcement officials pounced on the looters to recover the stolen items.

“The officials responded swiftly to recover the looted goods, especially the explosives due to the danger that they posed to the residents,” Masondo said.

ALSO READ: Diepkloof protest brings highways to standstill