Here is the line-up for tonight as Konka’s closes its doors

By Lineo Lesemane

Patrons are in for a treat tonight as Konka throws the last party this season, an “end of term” celebration.

Last week, the establishment released a statement announcing a temporary closure for renovations.

This closure comes just four months after the club reopened following its closure in December last year.

“This allows us to always maintain the best premium day club experience for you, our amazing customers,” read the statement.

“We will officially be closing our doors on Monday, 26 June 2023, and re-opening at the beginning of Spring 2023,” the statement read.

Tonight’s line-up

Popular for hosting celebrities and other high-profile individuals, today will be no exception as the lineup includes Amapiano heavyweights like Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, Mellow & Sleazy, and other popular acts like DJ’s at Work and Linda Moeketsi.

“Class of Konka Academy 2023 Finale. Join us for our end of term celebration with the best of the best @djchristossa @VinnyDaVinci @KabzaDeSmall_ @kelvinMomo_ @LindaMoeketsi @mellowandsleazy @TheRealDjJovis @KITCHEN_MESS @DJMilkshake,” reads Konka’s social media post.

Last night, the establishment hosted the Sunday finale featuring Thando Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa and Tay Flavour, just to mention a few. The event was hosted by Pearl Thusi and Faith Nketsi.

Besides being a regular spot for Mzansi A-listers, Konka is also popular for extravagant spending. The cheapest bottle of champagne at the club is reportedly R1 300.

In 2021, Konka’s public relations manager at the time, Linda Moeketsi, addressed social media speculations after people made money laundering speculations against the club on Twitter.

“The speculations on social media are disheartening as they have never been made for non-black-owned establishments that have been operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg for over 20 years. Black success should be celebrated and not questioned, and the most disappointing thing about it all is that it is always questioned by our fellow black brothers and sisters,” he said as quoted by IOL.

