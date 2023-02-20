Joburg EMS finds body of man swept away in Diepsloot river

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) have linked the discovery of a 37-year-old man’s body in Lanseria to the man who was swept away in a river in Diepsloot.

The man was swept away by raging floods in the south of Johannesburg last week following heavy downpours which caused flooding in Gauteng and other provinces.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they intensified their search along the river to find the man’s body to bring closure to his family.

Khumalo said the man’s body was positively identified his family.

“Through perseverance, diligence, dedication and hard work, the EMS aquatic team, together with the Joburg Water Police, have been able to recover the body of a 37-year-old male. The body was recovered in Monaghan Farm in the Lens area.”

Khumalo has conveyed condolences to the family of the man who was swept away in a river in Diepsloot.

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued multiple Yellow Level 1 and 2 warnings, indicating that strong winds, waves, and heavy rainfall can be expected this week.

Residents in the Northern, Eastern and Western Cape have been advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and keep themselves and their property protected from adverse weather conditions.

KZN floods

Last week, torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of six people including a three-month-old baby, left two missing and destroyed nearly 140 homes.

The heavy downpours flooded rivers ans streams including low-lying bridges.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts suffered the most during heavy downpours.

State of disaster

KZN Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said roads, rivers and bridges across the province have been affected alongside public infrastructure including both gravel and black-top roads

She said the total cost of the damages is still being compiled working together with various organs of state.

“The President’s proclamation of a state of national disaster will allow affected institutions to reprioritize their finances in order to better respond to the immediate issues presented by the devastation caused by heavy rains.”

