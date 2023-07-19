‘Edwin Sodi’s next tender’: Mzansi reacts to Joburg CBD gas explosion

By Cornelia Le Roux

The Johannesburg city centre resembled a scene from an apocalyptic movie on Wednesday afternoon when chaos erupted after an alleged underground gas pipe explosion collapsed large parts of Bree Street.

A minibus taxis ferrying 16 passengers was one of the many other taxis and vehicles which overturned when the road cracked, resulting in a massive gaping sinkhole .

According to some reports, several motorists who were trapped in their vehicles, had to be freed.

Bree Street, in the Johannesburg CBD, was rocked by an explosion which caused the road to collapse on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Twitter @KabeloGwamanda

Joburg gas explosion danger zone

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was on the scene, declaring that it was a “miracle” that no fatalities were reported.

He added that residents in nearby buildings had complained of headaches, chest pains and breathing difficulties due to the overpowering smell off gas in the area.

According to IOL, gas could still be smelled in the air even after 8pm on Wednesday night.

Disaster management and emergency services personnel have cordoned off a one-kilometre radius evacuation area due to the possibility that the lingering chemical effluent could trigger another explosion.

City Manager Floyd Brinks said the area remains a risk and disaster while the structural integrity of the high-rise buildings were being assessed to avoid further disaster.

Impact on power supply could result in prolonged blackouts

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they have various pipes running under the tunnels in the Joburg CBD where a suspected gas explosion took place.

According to him, this could affect the electricity supply to Joburg residents, resulting in prolonged blackouts.

Egoli Gas denies Joburg CBD explosion was caused by gas leak

In a Twitter statement, Egoli Gas, however, claimed the explosion was not the result of a gas leak.

The piped natural gas reticulator services more than 8 500 customers across various markets in the Greater Johannesburg area.

“It is unlikely that the explosion in Jhb CBD, Bree Street, JHB was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted,” Egoli Gas tweeted.

Egoli Gas believes it is unlikely that the explosion in Jhb CBD, Bree Street, JHB was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted. pic.twitter.com/Lv7qFY3LfY— Egoli Gas (Pty) Ltd (@EgoliGas) July 19, 2023

Tweeps react to Joburg gas explosion

Shell-shocked bystanders share some footage of the devastation on social media, with Twitter reactions following thick and fast.

One Tweep mentioned that serial tenderpreneur and state capture-accused Edwin Sodi “are preparing for that tender he will not see through to fix JHB CBD roads”.

The controversial Bryanston businessman is notorious for allegedly pocketing millions via tenders awarded to his Blackhead consulting company…and then jumping ship way before completion of the projects.

Edwin Sodi rn preparing for that tender he will not see through to fix JHB CBD roads pic.twitter.com/tq2O151mvO— uGxabhashe 🦁 (@uGxabhashe) July 19, 2023

Edwin sodi rushing to JHB CBD🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ZmtApoBSq4— Mafumo😎😎😎 (@bonginkosimkhon) July 19, 2023

Recently we’ve been told by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials that the torching of more than 20 freight trucks was an act of “economic sabotage”.

But one Tweep’s left-field theory that the blast was no “coincidence, but a planned terrorist attack”?!

What if what happened in JHB CBD is not a coincidence, but a planned terrorist attack linking to the underground gas pipe?…

SA is full of undetected terrorists living among us due to the useless government that can't even uphold the laws.. Under the ANC we're not safe. pic.twitter.com/ARdfsCXIE6— Euphoria_HB (@euphoria_HB) July 19, 2023

The majority of reactions took aim at the overwhelming failure of many municipalities to maintain critical infrastructure and effect upgrades.

Netizens also expressed their lack of confidence and hope that the repairs would be a swift and seamless operation…or that the government would make the necessary funds available.

Japan fixed Fukuoka City sinkhole within a week, let’s see how long would it take in our country 😮‍💨🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/iSfMFDfaKt— ✖️e k i (@XekiHlongwane) July 19, 2023

Comment from the absent mayor is loading…— Noel van Breda (@LeisureBoy01) July 19, 2023