‘I am inclined to choose to save a life’: Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor

The former mayor says she believes her experience in healthcare could 'make a better contribution elsewhere'.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse at the special council meeting on 27 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a proportional representation (PR) councillor in the metropolitan municipality.

Phalatse tendered her resignation letter to Democratic Alliance (DA) Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku last week.

After seven years, the former Joburg mayor confirmed that her last day in council will be on 30 September.

She, however, remains a member of the DA.

“My resignation should never be misconstrued as a resignation from the Democratic Alliance. Neither should it be considered as the end of my political career,” her letter reads.

Council responsibilities or medical career?

Explaining the reasons for her resignation, Phalatse said she had reconsidered her future following the political events in the last few months.

“The changing political and economic climate have necessitated that I embark on a process of introspection and reflection regarding my future as a councillor,” the former Joburg mayor said.

She indicated that she would return to the medical field full time.

“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere,” Phalatse said.

“As you may be aware, the healthcare space is highly unpredictable and medical emergencies are the order of the day. In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular, it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising the one or the other.

“I have, throughout my career, never compromised on doing quality work and I am concerned that faced with a choice between my council responsibilities and medical career, I am inclined to choose to save a life,” the former Joburg mayor added.

Phalatse’s tenure as mayor

Phalatse was elected as Joburg mayor in November 2021 after the local government elections.

She was initially ousted via a motion of no confidence in September 2022, but was later reinstated following a successful court challenge which set aside the election of African National Congress (ANC) Joburg regional chair, Dada Morero, as the new mayor.

The former mayor was removed from office again in January this year.

After her second ousting, Phalatse contested for the DA’s federal leader in the party congress held in April.

She lost to incumbent party leader John Steenhuisen.

Phalatse also decided to pull out of the race the DA’s Joburg caucus leader race in June as well as the party’s Gauteng’s leader position, with former City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga being re-elected earlier this month.

