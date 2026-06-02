Bafana Bafana in fresh controversy ahead of World Cup

According to Law 3 of the Laws of the Game, a team can only field eleven players during the game including the goalkeeper.

Fresh from the visa saga that ended with assistant coach Helman Mkhalele not travelling with the rest of the team to Mexico, Bafana Bafana are enrolled in another controversy.



This time the national team is in the news for allegedly fielding 12 players against Nicaragua in an international friendly at the Orlando Amstel Arena last Friday, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.



The shocking revelation was made by former FIFA referee and SABC Sport analyst Victor Hlungwani during Soccerzone on Monday night.





During the show, Hlungwani pointed out that Bafana fielded 11 outfield players on the pitch, in addition to the goalkeeper, during the second half of the game.



According to Hlungwani, the incident occurred shortly after halftime when Bafana coach Hugo Broos made several substitutions.



“Bafana Bafana played with 12 players. As play continues, we will see how 12 players are in the field of play.

“Does the law allow a team to play with 12 players? Not under Law 3,” said Hlungwani during the sports show.

Will FIFA take action against Bafana?

According to Law 3 of the Laws of the Game, a team can only field eleven players during the game including the goalkeeper.



If Bafana are sanctioned by FIFA and are found guilty, they could be forced to forfeit the match, with Nicaragua awarded a 3-0 win.



The SA Football Association (SAFA) could also be hit with hefty financial penalties, while administrators and the coaching staff responsible for substitutions may face suspensions.



This is the latest scandal to hit the Bafana camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup. It comes after the team’s departure for Mexico was delayed because some players and technical staff did not get their visas on time.



The team eventually left on Monday, but they left without the assistant coach Helman Mkhalelele and the head of security. The duo’s visas were reportedly rejected and according to SAFA president Danny Jordaan, no reason was given for the rejection.