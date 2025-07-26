Julius Malema’s message to KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Malema has urged Mkhwanazi to stand his ground against opposition.

EFF leader Julius Malema has affirmed his party’s support for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This follows Mkhwanazi’s media briefing earlier this month, in which he levelled several allegations against police management and the judiciary, among others.

Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, the judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since announced the establishment of a commission to investigate the allegations, while parliament agreed to establish an ad hoc committee.

‘We are Mkhwanazi’

Addressing supporters at the EFFTurns12 rally at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium on Saturday, Malema affirmed his party’s support for Mkhwanazi, urging him to stand his ground against opposition.

“Fighters, we are General Mkhwanazi, and General Mkhwanazi is us. We support Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. We are not ashamed of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,” said Malema.

“We are calling on all Mkhwanazis in the police to come out and fight crime and the syndicates that have captured the police and our country. We will not sit back and allow our country to be controlled by drug syndicates.

“To Mkhwanazi, do not be shaken, because if they fire you, there is a position for you in the EFF so that you can continue to fight corruption in South Africa.

“General Mkhwanazi should know that there is only one home for the fearless, and that home is the EFF.”

‘Come forward’

Malema further assured EFF supporters that the ad hoc committee’s investigation will not suffer the same fate as that which investigated the Phala Phala farm robbery.

The Section 89 independent panel had found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the incident. However, the ANC used its majority in parliament to vote against the adoption of the report.

Malema called on people to come forward with information.

“People must come to parliament and tell us who the drug lords are and who is protecting them, because we need to start fighting drugs. We want to know where the guns come from in the Cape Flats and Khayelitsha,” said Malema.

“You the people know the truth, this is the time and platform to expose the rot. Do not be scared, the killing of our children must be stopped now. Mkhwanazi opened the way, we must join him and restore peace and order in South Africa.

“As long as the EFF is in that committee, we will make sure that this does not become another Section 89 report they brushed aside. Phala phala is not dead, we will find a way to bring it into this committee.”

