‘Let’s not play games’: Mkhwanazi grilled over denial of knowing alleged ex-girlfriend

The EMPD senior officer previously claimed that he did not know Witness K.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced heavy criticism at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, as officials probed inconsistencies in his testimony – particularly his prior denial of knowing Witness K.

Appearing at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, Mkhwanazi was questioned about his alleged connection to a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer known as Witness K, as well as claims of involvement in the theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million.

Witness K testimony at Madlanga commission

The commission heard earlier this week that Mkhwanazi and Witness K, a JMPD VIP protection unit inspector, became romantically involved in late 2022.

According to her evidence, the relationship was marked by financial dependency.

She stated that once her savings were exhausted, Mkhwanazi allegedly urged her to “keep my ear to the ground” in search of opportunities to make money.

Witness K claimed this led to a coordinated plan to steal precious stones from Peter Prinsloo at his apartment in Killarney, Johannesburg, on 11 February 2023.

She told the commission that after the theft, proceeds amounting to R110 000 were allegedly equally distributed among those allegedly involved, including Mkhwanazi, EMPD officers Kersha-Leigh Stols and Aiden McKenzie, and private security officer Etienne van der Walt.

Mkhwanazi has denied any role in the crime, claiming the operation was legitimate.

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi grilled over denial of knowing witness

A key focus of Wednesday’s proceedings was Mkhwanazi’s earlier claim that he did not know Witness K.

Mkhwanazi attempted to clarify his earlier response.

“If I’m correct, you asked me if I communicated with her, and I said no,” he said.

However, evidence leader Mahlape Sello presented a transcript of his testimony on 15 April, showing that Mkhwanazi had explicitly denied knowing the JMPD officer when questioned previously.

Mkhwanazi tried to clarify his confusion over the line of questioning at the time, but the commission’s chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, interjected.

“Your answer was ‘no, no, no’. Three noes,” Madlanga remarked.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo went further, openly questioning Mkhwanazi’s credibility.

“Either you were not truthful then, or you are not truthful now, but it can’t be that you misunderstood the question because the question was very clear,” he told the EMPD deputy chief.

‘Let’s not play games’

Khumalo also criticised what he described as evasive conduct.

“You have to stop playing games, because we are not in the business of playing games. This is a serious commission of inquiry. People cannot come here and play games, filibuster, and obfuscate.

“If you are asked a question, you answer it – and you answer it truthfully – because you’ve taken an oath at the beginning of the day.

“Please, let’s not play games and let’s not waste time,” the commissioner said.

Khumalo added, “If you don’t know, just say you don’t know. If the answer is yes, it’s yes. If it’s no, it’s no.

“If you answer a question but feel that your answer is incomplete and you want to explain or give context, you can do that.

“But please answer the questions and answer them truthfully. Let’s stop playing games.”

Disputed payments and meeting

The EMPD senior officer also denied allegations that he received R22 000 the day after the theft during a meeting at a car wash.

Witness K had testified that the group gathered there to divide R110 000 received from an informer who had facilitated the sale of the stolen stones.

Mkhwanazi rejected this version of events entirely.

“I deny meeting at the car wash. I don’t know which car wash. I deny anything that has to do with money.”

He maintained that the stones were ultimately handed over to the JMPD after being taken from Prinsloo, who allegedly admitted he did not have permits for them.

“The stones ended up somewhere and I cannot be part of the people who are taking money. I never received any cash from this officer.”