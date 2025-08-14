Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year

The state alleges Zuma-Sambudla used social media to incite and support acts of violence.

The case against uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been declared trial-ready, with proceedings in her July unrest matter scheduled for later this year.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

She last appeared in March after her matter was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The MK party MP was released on warning earlier this year after handing herself over at the Durban Central Police Station.

ALSO READ: ‘Tweets may suffice’ in proving Zuma-Sambudla allegedly incited terrorism – analyst

During Thursday’s proceedings, the state told the court it was ready to proceed and plans to call eight witnesses, including three social media experts.

The trial is set to run from 10 to 21 November.

Her defence team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, has previously indicated its intention to file representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, seeking to have the decision to indict her reviewed and overturned.

A prior request to KZN Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Elaine Zungu to drop the charges was rejected.

Zuma-Sambudla linked to July 2021 unrest

Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of terrorism and incitement to commit violence linked to the July 2021 unrest.

She is being prosecuted under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA).

The state alleges Zuma-Sambudla used her X account – which has over 360,000 followers – to incite and support acts of violence, looting, road blockades, arson, and other offences during the unrest, according to the charge sheet.

She allegedly fuelled unrest by sharing social media posts condemning the arrest of her father, former president Jacob Zuma, for contempt of court, and by reposting images and videos depicting the chaos.

The July 2021 riots in parts of KZN and Gauteng claimed more than 350 lives and caused economic losses estimated at more than R50 billion.

NOW READ: Zuma-Sambudla ‘cannot be treated differently even if Zuma is her father’ – Mpofu