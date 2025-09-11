Three children killed, 11 injured after taxi ploughs into KZN crèche

The accident happened in Imbali on Thursday morning.

At least three children have died, and 11 others have been injured after a taxi ploughed into a crèche in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Three of those injured are in a critical condition.

It is understood that the accident happened in Imbali on Thursday morning after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle when the brakes apparently failed on the twisty road before ploughing into the crèche.

According to reports, the three children, including those injured, were in the taxi when it crashed.

The taxi driver has been taken in for questioning by the police.

KZN private ambulance service spokesperson Craig Botha told eNCA that paramedics are at the scene.

“Private ambulance service is currently busy on a scene in Imbali area outside Pietermaritzburg, where allegedly a taxi has lost control, left the roadway and crashed. Preliminary reports are saying it’s a crèche.

“Paramedics are currently treating eight patients who have sustained various injuries. Details at the moment are unclear as to the severity of the injuries. Sadly, it has been confirmed that three patients have been declared deceased on scene due to the nature of their fatal injuries,” Botha said.

‘Our hearts are with the parents’ – MEC

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said he was alerted by traffic ambassador Ayanda Msweli about the horrific crash.

“A driver transporting children allegedly lost control of his minibus taxi and plunged into a crèche in Mbali Township. I have assigned a team from my office and the department to visit the scene of the accident and the families of the affected children. Our hearts are with the parents of the affected children.

“We are currently making our way to Nseleni to visit the Mavimbela family following the sad departure of three family members in a horrific accident on the N2 towards Mbonambi last weekend,” Duma said.

*This is a developing story

