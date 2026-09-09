King Charles classifies Harry and Meghan as ‘private citizens’

A letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, said that following the couple's relocation there had been 'a number of requests for guidance'.

King Charles III on Monday said his son Harry and the prince’s wife Meghan are not to be considered “working members of the royal family” after they moved back to Britain from the United States

The couple left Britain and stepped back from royal duties in 2020 amid a royal family feud.

But in a surprise move last month, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, returned to live in the United Kingdom (UK) with their two young children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

In the letter, Charles makes clear that the couple’s position is “akin to private citizens” and that they should not be addressed as his and Her Royal Highnesses.

So-called “working royals” are members of the royal family who carry out official duties on behalf of the monarch. They receive administrative and other support from the Royal Household to do so.

A letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, said that following the couple’s relocation there had been “a number of requests for guidance”.

The letter was issued “to help avoid doubt or confusion”.

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the royal family,” it said.

“This position, distinct from the state and royal duties undertaken by the working royal family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”

Security concerns

Current senior working royals are: Charles, his wife Queen Camilla, son and heir Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as Charles’s sister Princess Anne and brother Edward and his wife Sophie, known as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Others include several of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins.

Harry and Meghan, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly living in central England’s Cotswolds region and are said to have enrolled their children at private schools there for the coming academic year.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped them of their “Royal Highness” titles, police protection and public funding when they quit royal duties in 2020.

“Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness… are not used,” the letter added.

“The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

The clarification comes amid uncertainty over what, if any, security the Sussexes will have paid for by the state.

Britain’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), an independent body overseen by the interior ministry, decides which politicians, royals and others get police protection.

Harry battled the ministry in the courts after Ravec downgraded his security following his 2020 move.

He lost his bid to reverse the decision, but with his permanent return, Ravec’s risk management board will likely be re-evaluating the threat level he faces.