PODCAST: IFP’s Mzamo Buthelezi shares insights on political discord in KZN, mic grabbing incident

Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi speaks about the future of the IFP and addresses allegiances and strategies post founding father, the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) vice president Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has called for corporation between all political parties in KwaZulu-Natal as the country prepares for the national elections in May.

In an interview with The Citizens’ politics podcast The Movement, Buthelezi said KwaZulu-Natal was a volatile province that needed to be treated with caution.

Buthelezi was reacting to the public spat between Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi and ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma at the 110th commemoration of the late Zulu monarch Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo on 6 March.

Buthelezi said the Zulu monarchy was disrespected and defended the role of traditional leadership in Zulu culture and customs.

This also follows the ANC’s support for Duma and its utterances on the role of the Zulu prime minister in a constitutional democracy.

Buthelezi spoke about various IFP policies on issues such hostels, borders, unemployment, and policing.

He also said the IFP has been expanding into other provinces and had proved that it was a party for all South Africans and not only the Zulu nation.

Buthelezi said the IFP would continue using the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the face of the IFP because of his contribution to the history of liberation in South Africa and his role in bringing peace and stability to the people of KZN and South Africa.

Buthelezi also shared his views on coalitions and denied that the IFP was loyal to certain parties such as the Democratic Alliance.

WATCH HERE: