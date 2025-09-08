News

‘Forever a legend’: Tributes pour in for ‘fearless’ kite-surfer Graham Howes [Watch]

By Cornelia Le Roux

8 September 2025

The body of kite-surfer and entrepreneur Graham Howes has been found after the 'fearless Big Air kiter' went missing off Bloubergstrand.

kite-surfer graham howes dirty habits missing dead

Extreme kite-surfer Graham Howes has been found deceased after an extensive search operation. Pictures: Facebook and Instagram/ @dirtyhabits

The massive search operation for former Cape Town pro kite-surfer Graham Howes has come to a tragic end when his body was found at sea on Monday afternoon by the crew of a motor yacht.

The 38-year-old Howes, who was also the founder of the kite-surfing lifestyle brand Dirty Habits, was last seen kite-boarding offshore of Eden on the Bay in Bloubergstrand on Sunday, 7 September.

When he failed to return home later in the day, the alarm was raised, sparking a large-scale rescue mission for the seasoned kite-surfer.

Bloubergstrand kite-surfer graham howes missing body found
The body of Cape Town kite-surfer Graham Howes was located on Monday afternoon off Bloubergstrand. Picture: Facebook/Graham Howes

NSRI update: Body of kite-surfer Graham Howes found

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, multiple rescue crews, aircraft and volunteers scoured the coastline towards Dassen Island.

“During Monday morning, the kite-surf sail and kite-surfboard were located close to Robben Island,” he said.

“Later in the day, the body of Graham Howes was located and recovered at sea in the search area by the crew of a local motor yacht that had also joined in the extensive search efforts.”

WATCH: Graham Howes ‘kite-looping’

Tributes have been pouring in for the daredevil kite-surfer who previously attempted extreme stunts such as “kite-looping” over a plane flying at a speed of 200 kph.

‘Relentless riding style’

According to Howes’s profile on the kite-surfing website North Action Sports, the Capetonian was “a talented entrepreneur and fearless Big Air kiter”.

His featured profile further states, “Graham is known for his relentless riding style. Graham is also the brainchild behind the infamous movement, Dirty Habits, and inspires an extreme lifestyle of ‘living your best life’ through extreme sports, community, crazy videos, etc.”

Shock over passing of kite-surfer Graham Howes

“The kite-surfing community is in absolute shock about what had happened,” longstanding kite-surfer Cedric Vandenschrik told The Citizen when approached for comment on Monday evening.

“Graham was just always around…always doing stuff. He was a real character,” said Vandenschrik.

According to Vandenschrik, Dirty Habits has grown into a core kite-surfing brand worldwide since Howes established the clothing and events brand 15 years ago.

“He recently expanded Dirty Habits to France by joining forces with this French ‘kid’.”

“We are going to miss him.”

  • Howes’s family has respectfully requested privacy in this difficult time.

