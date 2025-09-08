‘She is dishonest’: Saps Crime Intelligence official denied security clearance over past conviction, court hears

Crime Intelligence senior official, Nozipho Madondo, attempted to have her criminal record expunged.

It has emerged that one of the top officials in the Crime Intelligence division of the South African Police Service (Saps) did not receive a required security clearance.

Crime Intelligence’s head of analysis and co-ordination, Nozipho Precious Madondo, returned to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court seeking to have her bail conditions relaxed.

Madondo, currently out on R10 000 bail, faces charges of fraud and corruption alongside six other Saps officials, including Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo.

The charges relate to the irregular appointment of Dineo Mokwele, also an accused in the case, to the rank of brigadier, a senior position, despite her alleged lack of experience in the field.

State opposes bail relaxation for Saps Crime Intelligence official

On Monday, the state opposed Madondo’s application to have her bail conditions relaxed.

Reading out the affidavit of investigating officer Brian Padayachee, the prosecutor argued that it would not be in the interest of justice to amend her bail conditions.

He stated that Madondo had repeatedly failed to obtain a top-secret security clearance, which is a requirement for employment as a senior manager in the Crime Intelligence division.

“The conclusion reached by the security vetting panel in brackets was no clearance due to repetitive dishonesty amounting to criminal conduct or acts.”

“Accused three was previously charged and convicted for assault with intent to commit reverse bodily harm in a case which involved allegations of torturing a member of the public.”

He added that Madondo later applied for expungement of this criminal record.

‘Propensity to commit criminal offence’

The prosecutor also argued that her application to relax bail raised important questions.

“The first being, why does accused three, who is accused of committing serious offences within a specific workplace, want to return to the same workplace where many of the witnesses are based and before she has been exonerated?”

He said the second question was why she would seek to return to Crime Intelligence while fully aware that she does not have the requisite top-secret security clearance.

“I’m convinced that any other tangible vetting investigation and process will not change the prevailing findings that she is dishonest and has the propensity to commit criminal offences.”

Padayachee’s affidavit further explained that Khumalo had tasked Madondo with collecting and consolidating all Crime Intelligence files and records in response to summonses set on Masemola.

As a result, Madondo could be aware of other investigations in which she might be implicated.

“In summary, I submit to the court that accused three is still employed by the Saps and has been placed outside the crime intelligence division by the national commissioner.”

Transfer to KZN

In addition, the prosecutor revealed that Madondo was transferred back to her home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where she serves as acting Saps district commissioner for iLembe.

“I’m of the view that there are no exceptional or compelling needs or circumstances for her to return to crime intelligence.

“I suspect that accused three has ulterior motive to return to crime intelligence, and the likelihood that witnesses may be interfered with and evidence still sought in respect of other criminal investigations may be destroyed or tampered with.

“I, therefore, appeal to the court not to relax the bail condition imposed by the court which prevents accused three from access to any of the crime intelligence offices and facilities.”

