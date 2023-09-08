‘This goes beyond rugby’ – Kodwa wants permanent solution for sports broadcasting

This follows the debacle between the SABC and MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup and whether the tournament would be broadcast.

Kodwa called for a permanent solution to be found before major sporting events. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said there needs to be a national conversation around the issuing of sports broadcasting rights.

This follows the debacle between the SABC and MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup and whether the tournament would be broadcast on free-to-air television.

Lasting solution

While MultiChoice agreed to lease its live feed to the SABC, Kodwa said the week began with much concern that the majority of the country would be unable to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on SABC channels.

“I had a discussion with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, and met with senior executives of the SABC, urging the public broadcaster to find a solution to this impasse with MultiChoice.

“I had made it clear that my interest in this matter was for all South Africans to have access to sport of national interest. I had also made clear the need to find a permanent solution to this matter, as this goes beyond rugby. All South Africans need to be able to watch our sports teams performing on international platforms,” Kodwa said.

ALSO READ: SABC reaches agreement with Multichoice to broadcast Bok World Cup games

Stronger together

Kodwa and the department of sport also wished the Springboks well for their Rugby World Cup campaign.

“The Springboks represent the best of South Africa. They inspire national unity, and Foster social cohesion and national identity. This was captured by President Nelson Mandela during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks were a key ingredient to his message of national unity.

“The current Springboks represent this country’s diversity, and also represent South African excellence with their performances. On behalf of all South Africans, I would like to wish the Bokke all the best in the World Cup. Do your best and make us proud. Bring it back Bokke!”

The Springboks will kick off the defence of their 2023 World Cup title on Sunday, 10 September 2023, against Scotland in the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

ALSO READ: Eskom to reduce load shedding, but no suspension for Rugby World Cup – Here’s your schedule