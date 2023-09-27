Limpopo MEC grills officials over R76m Giyani landfill project

Officials were sweating yesterday when Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu grilled them about the Giyani landfill site project.

Officials, from senior managers in the project management unit to the most junior official at the Giyani local municipality, were practically praying for Makamu to cut short his site visit.

He wanted to know how the municipality managed to spend R76.2 million on the project during his visit, a week after the visit by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The NCOP had asked Makamu and premier Stan Mathabatha to furnish it with answers as to why the project was still not complete.

This is despite the fact that the council has already spent R76 million.

“More often than not, government is criticised for spending huge amounts of money on projects but failing to monitor them.

“What is the value for money on this project? Please tell me why this project is not complete eight years after it got off the ground,” asked Makamu.

The site, including offices, ablution block and storage rooms, resembled the aftermath of a war.

All doors were rusty and some were broken, some plaster work was falling off while the toilets and bathrooms had no water.

“This is poor workmanship. We cannot tolerate this. What happened to the retention money. I don’t think the service provider deserves it. You must make sure he does not get a penny.

“You must use that money to refurbish these buildings. Otherwise heads will roll,” said Makamu to the group of municipal officials, including municipal manager Vusi Khoza.

“Next time I am not going to announce my visit. I will just drive here in silence and call the mayor for the key to check if you have corrected your mistakes.

“Mayor, with due respect, I want to see changes here. Not next year or next month. I want this place spotless next week Friday,” Makamu told mayor, Thandi Zitha.

The council said it needed R7 million to complete the project.