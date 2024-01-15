ANC secrets spill as Ace Magashule wins trick

You have got to love how past and present ANC members turn on each other the moment they are no longer the flavour of the month. First it was secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who admitted the ruling party had lied about the real use of former president Jacob Zuma’s firepool at his Nkandla Homestead. In an attempt to discredit Zuma and his newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, Mbalula ironically scored an own goal, as his comments just showed once again why many will not believe a word that comes out of the ANC’s mouths. ALSO READ: Malema’s jab at Mbalula: ANC…

You have got to love how past and present ANC members turn on each other the moment they are no longer the flavour of the month.

First it was secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who admitted the ruling party had lied about the real use of former president Jacob Zuma’s firepool at his Nkandla Homestead.

In an attempt to discredit Zuma and his newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, Mbalula ironically scored an own goal, as his comments just showed once again why many will not believe a word that comes out of the ANC’s mouths.

This weekend, just days after joining forces with Zuma’s party, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule touched on how the ANC operated in the past.

“There’s not going to be any rigging of elections. Our eyes are going to be open, because we know. I’ve been part of the ANC, we know what’s going to happen,” he said.

“All these black parties, we have met and agreed that we’re not going to allow any elections to be rigged.”

At the weekend, the ANC celebrated its 112th birthday in Mbombela. The celebrations will be short-lived, though, as they know only too well there will be many more low blows dished out by former members as we move closer to the general elections.

We welcome more revelations from those in the know.