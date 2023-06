Almost all the 27 Limpopo municipalities have returned their Municipal Infrastructure Grant allocations to the National Treasury after failing to spend the money before the end of the financial year in May. Topping the list of those that returned the money are the Sekhukhune district municipality which was allocated R474 million but spent only R195 million. The second is the Lephalale local municipality, which was allocated R51 million and spent only R24 million. The Thabazimbi local municipality is third after spending R12 million of its R22 million allocation. ALSO READ: Few municipalities will qualify for Eskom debt write-off – Ratings...

The Vhembe district municipality is fourth for spending only R352 million of its R593 million allocated budget. The six place is occupied by Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality which received R49 million and spent only R31 million.

Elias Motsoaledi local municipality received R94 million and spent R62 million, while Modimolle/Mookgophong local municipality spent R28 million of its R43 million budget.

Money sent back to Treasury

Councils which spent almost all of their budgets include Collins Chabane local municipality, which spent 90.67% of its budget; Molemole local municipality, which spent 90.73%; while the Ba-Phalaborwa local municipality spent 92.99%.

While the three municipalities were commended, those who performed dismally faced criticism.

“Our people continue to drink dirty water with wild animals in fountains, wells and rivers, while millions [of rands] are sent back to Treasury for failing to spend it.

“Streets resemble pigsties as municipalities fail to collect garbage, lucrative municipal projects remained half-done and abandoned owing it to serious financial woes to bankroll them to reach completion stage,” said Seun Mogotji of the Bolsheviks Political Party in the Sekhukhune region.

“We want action, not tomorrow but today, from the ANC. We want the party to take action against failing councils and their deployees in municipalities.”

Tough action

On 5 September, 2022, ANC Limpopo secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, said in a statement that tough action against municipalities who fail to spend their budgets would be taken henceforth. This week Cosatu said it was disappointed at the reports of continued underspending.

“The federation is further alarmed that some municipalities have underspent in the preceding year, leading to the return of funds to the National Treasury.

“This happens against the backdrop of serious shortage of water across the province, badly maintained district roads and dilapidated municipal infrastructure and equipment,” said Cosatu’s provincial secretary, Hangwani Mashao in a statement.

ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka could not be reached for comment.

