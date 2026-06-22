Madlanga inquiry: Witness K fears for life, seeks in‑camera testimony

Witness K further warned that their identity has already been partially exposed.

The Madlanga Commission is considering an urgent application to shield a key witness from public exposure, after both their legal team and the witness themselves warned of grave risks to their safety.

In a supporting affidavit filed on 20 June 2026, attorney Vumile Vundla of Diale Mogashoa Attorneys confirmed he is authorised to act for the commission and explained why the testimony of an inspector in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) should be heard behind closed doors.

Fears

“The witness has expressed that they are fearful of giving evidence publicly as they fears for their life and that of their family,” Vundla stated.

He warned that the Inspector’s evidence is expected to implicate fellow law enforcement officials and members of organised crime, creating “a risk of some law enforcement officials seeking reprisals against them for breaking ranks and seemingly turning on one of their own.”

In camera testimony

The inspector filed their own application on 19 June, requesting that their testimony be held in camera.

The witness stressed that their evidence relates to the Precious Stones Case (Hillbrow CAS 797/03/2023), in which they intend to name a senior EMPD officer, other law enforcement officials, and a civilian linked to organised crime.

“This has caused me great fear and anxiety both for myself and my family,” Witness K said in their affidavit.

They added, “I reside with my small school‑going children and other family members. They rely on me for financial support. I would like to shield them from any consequences of my upcoming testimony.”

Identity

Witness K further warned that their identity has already been partially exposed.

“An order from the Commission is necessary to prevent my full name and identity from being made public,” they said. Without such an order, they cautioned, “My identity will be leaked.”

Rule 4

Both affidavits highlight that while commission hearings are ordinarily public, Rule 4 of the Commission’s regulations allows for in‑camera proceedings where good cause is shown.

“The legal team is of the considered opinion that the application meets the requirements of Rule 4, and therefore respectfully request that the chairperson make an order… that the name and face of the witness accordingly not be disclosed,” Vundla said.

Witness K echoed this, insisting that their request is “in the interests of justice, as it will allow me to help the commission but also protect my identity.”

Ruling

The chairperson and commissioners are expected to rule on the application before the testimony begins on 23 June at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is probing criminality, political interference and corruption in the Criminal Justice System.