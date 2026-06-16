Man kills eight-year-old niece, before taking own life in North West

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Dr Ryno Naidoo, said the incident had left him both shocked and saddened.

A murder and inquest investigation is underway after a young girl lost her life at the hands of a family member in a violent incident that has left a North West community in shock.

Police in Kanana, near Orkney, reported that a 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his eight-year-old niece to death before taking his own life on Monday, 15 June 2026.

“Investigations are continuing,” police said.

According to the police, the motive for the incident has not yet been established.

Shock as child falls victim to family violence

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Dr Ryno Naidoo, said the incident had left him both shocked and saddened.

He was unequivocal that no child should ever be subjected to violence, least of all by someone within their own family.

Naidoo noted the deeply painful timing of the tragedy.

“He emphasised that this tragic incident, just a day before Youth Day, serves as a painful reminder that violence in our homes and communities continues to rob innocent people of their lives,” Saps said.

A crisis that demands a collective response

The commissioner stressed that gender-based violence and related forms of domestic violence remain a societal crisis, one that no single institution can resolve alone.

According to Saps, Naidoo urged families and communities not to wait until tragedy strikes but to act early when warning signs emerge.

“He called upon all families and communities to remain vigilant and to seek assistance when signs of emotional distress, conflict or abuse become apparent and said that Gender-Based Violence and related forms of domestic violence remain a societal crisis that requires a collective response from all sectors of society.”