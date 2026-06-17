Police seize over R100m in fake luxury goods including Bafana jerseys [VIDEO]

Police say the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods threatens public safety, legitimate businesses and the country's economy.

A sweeping crackdown by police at a shopping complex in the Western Cape has stripped more than R100 million in counterfeit luxury goods from circulation in just a week, exposing the scale of South Africa’s illicit trade and the state’s resolve to dismantle it.

The bust was made at the Bellville Shopping Complex on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

During a multidisciplinary operation, members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units targeted more than 40 shops at the shopping complex.

Bafana Bafana

Authorities confiscated counterfeit branded clothing, shoes, bags, watches, sunglasses, caps and branded packaging valued at an estimated R10-million.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway, officers also seized fake Bafana Bafana home and away jerseys during the raid.

This follows a similar takedown operation conducted at the same shopping complex a week ago, during which counterfeit goods valued at more than R98 million were seized.

Raid

The operation was conducted with the support of the Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and brand protectors.

The latest seizure follows a similar operation at the same complex a week earlier, during which counterfeit goods worth more than R98-million were confiscated.

Video: Saps

Millions

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the goods are valued at R10 million.

“The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National and Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Units, supported by various internal and external stakeholders, seized counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R10-million during a multidisciplinary operation at a shopping complex in Bellville.

“Combined, the two operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R100-million within a week,” she said.

Van Wyk said the operations form part of nationwide efforts to dismantle the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods, which threaten public safety, legitimate businesses and the country’s economy.