Man kills himself, wife finds out on Facebook

Despite the community's collective efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found hanging from a rope tied to a rafter. Picture: iStock

A devastating incident unfolded on Monday morning when a 42-year-old man took his own life in Mhlasini, north of Durban.

The man’s wife discovered the news on Facebook while at work.

Public suicide announcement

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) the wife, who had left for work at 6am, was browsing Facebook when she came across a concerning post from her husband, hinting at suicidal thoughts.

ALSO READ: Woman arrested for allegedly killing cheating husband

Alarmed, she quickly contacted a neighbour and requested a wellness check.

“The neighbour proceeded to the residence and discovered the door ajar,” said Rusa.

Moreover, upon looking inside, the nearby dweller discovered the man hanging from a rope tied to a rafter.

The neighbour alerted members of the community, who rushed to the scene, cut the rope, and placed the lifeless man on the floor.

According to reports, the community contacted Rusa at about 8:26am, seeking assistance.

ALSO READ: Police arrest two more for MK party member killings

“On arrival, officers proceeded to the home where the body of the deceased was located on the floor of his room,” Rusa said.

Unfortunately, despite the community’s collective efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his suicide are still unknown and are being investigated.

Where to get help

This tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional, or call a helpline such as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) at 0800 21 22 23.

ALSO READ: 1-year-old boy found lying in a ditch, investigation opened

Sadag’s WhatsApp counselling line can be contacted from 9am to 4pm at 076 882 2775. The South African Mental Health Federation can be reached on 011 781 1862 and LifeLine South Africa on 0861 322 322.