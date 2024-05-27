A guide to where to eat on your next holiday in the South Coast

South Coast’s hidden gems

HAPPENING. The small seaside town of Port Edward on the Kwa ZuluNatal South Coast has some great restaurants to visit.

From gourmet cuisine and ocean-fresh seafood to sizzling shisanyama and sinfully delicious desserts, the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has something to suit every taste.

Drawing on the region’s diverse culture, natural beauty, and abundance of organic produce, its top eateries offer more than just great food – they offer an experience. Renowned American chef Anthony Bourdain once stated:

“Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma.”

This is true of the delicious food found on the South Coast, where traditional recipes are brought to life using the freshest ingredients grown in the many farms, or plucked from the ocean.

Deborah Ludick, acting CEO of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise, said they welcomed visitors to enjoy the tantalising array of multicultural eateries.

“We have curated an enticing culinary bucket list, of sorts, that features a selection of fine eateries serving great dishes. From iconic bunny chows to sumptuous seafood delights and indulgent worldclass waffles, let this guide inspire your next unforgettable culinary adventure.”

Where to eat on your next holiday in the South Coast

Kayla-Ann’s Location: Pennington

Description: This restaurant prides itself in sourcing only the finest, freshest produce.

The esteemed head chef Cairn Hanafey crafts masterpieces on every plate showcasing a commitment to quality that elevates the dining experience.

Resu-Wrecked Heron Location: Kelso

Description: This pub has an actual ferry that was fished from the harbour, serving patrons from “the deck”.

Catch the latest sports action at the pub or watch live music on Saturday evenings.

The pub is open daily for lunch and dinner, with a great a la carte and pub menu, as well as a child-friendly menu, and ocean views.

Busy Corner Shisanyama Location: Emalangeni

Description: Starting in 1997 on a dusty street corner grilling on a container, two dedicated restaurateurs transformed this into a restaurant.

This shisanyama is a celebration of heritage and culture, delivering an authentic African dining experience with an amazing vibe making it a top tourist attraction.

The Cellar Location: Sea Park

Description: The Cellar serves delectable gourmet cuisine from an ever-changing a la carte menu.

Chef Dylan Smith has over 20 years of experience and will tantalise any taste buds with his contemporary fusion style of cooking.

Feje Restaurant Location: Umtentweni

Description: Enjoy luxury dining with a touch of culture while experiencing the best in Zulu cuisine washed down with great, thirst quenching beverages.

Hala Lisa Restaurant Location: Port Shepstone

Description: The team excels in preparing Zulu cuisine in the best way, including their famous umgxabhiso (tripe).

Themed in cultural deco, they celebrate the spirit of ubuntu.

The Oceanic Restaurant Location: Port Shepstone

Description: This is an upmarket beach restaurant, lounge and, bar located on the Port Shepstone beachfront.

Cappello Location: Shelly Beach

Description: It’s all about the A guide to where to eat on your next holiday food, passion, and the people. Cappello has a big selection of exquisite dishes: from its signature burger to mouth-watering pastas.

Customers can relax in the VIP lounge while enjoying a great cocktail and relaxing after a hard day, taking in ocean views from the patio.

DELICIOUS. The pizza served at Cappello restaurant.

C-Bali Restaurant Location: St Michael’s

Description: This is an Asian fusion restaurant, cocktail and sushi bar overlooking the ocean. It is an ideal venue to meet friends, sip some craft beers or cocktails, eat oysters or sushi and have decadent desserts.

Aura On Margate Beach Location: Margate

Description: The restaurant takes pride in serving perfectly cooked lamb cutlets, which come highly recommended by guests.

Terrific service is a hallmark of their hospitality, with the exotic atmosphere complementing appetising dishes with ocean views.

The Waffle House Location: Ramsgate

Description: Serving wholesome, freshly-made Belgian waffles (and other eats) since 1991.

They believe food should be fresh, wholesome, nourishing, and delicious using quality ingredients in all recipes. The team uses organically grown vegetables and salad produce whenever possible, avoiding foods that contain additives, preservatives and colourants.

TEMPTING. The Waffle House will serve a tasty chicken curry with your waffles.

Spuds Restaurant Location: Port Edward

Description: This is a KZN South Coast gem that offers its patrons good food, an enticing lounge experience, and a great atmosphere.

