Man sentenced to 20 years for raping friend’s 95-year-old grandmother in Limpopo

The man was sentenced for raping his friend's 95-year-old grandmother, whom he admitted knowing.

A 28-year-old man from Sesalong village was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ direct imprisonment by the Polokwane High Court for raping a 95-year-old woman.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the sentence on Wednesday.

According to NPA Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, the authority welcomed the outcome of the case.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentencing of a 28-year-old man from Sesalong village to an effective 20 years’ direct imprisonment for the rape of a 95-year-old woman.”

Court imposes concurrent sentences

The court convicted the accused on two counts.

“The Polokwane High Court sentenced the accused to 20 years’ imprisonment for rape and a further eight years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rape,” Malabi revealed.

She said the judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, bringing the effective term to 20 years’ direct imprisonment.

The court also directed that the man’s name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders. His identity was concealed to protect the victim and avoid secondary victimisation.

How the attack happened

The accused pleaded guilty under section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He admitted that he knew the victim, since she was the grandmother of one of his friends.

The court heard that the man went to the victim’s homestead in Sesalong village on 4 October 2025. Malabi said he had been searching for his friend.

He found the doors unlocked and entered the house, where the woman was alone.

“He informed the victim that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her. When she refused, he overpowered and raped her twice before fleeing the scene,” Malabi revealed.

The following day, community members caught him and handed him over to police.

“DNA evidence subsequently linked him positively to the offence,” Malabi confirmed.

Prosecution highlights impact on victim

State Advocate Lerato Mohlaka reportedly submitted a Victim Impact Statement in aggravation of sentence.

Court Preparation Officer Morongwe Moifo had facilitated the statement, which set out the emotional toll the attack had taken on the victim.

“She indicated that she felt humiliated, disgraced, and deeply disrespected, particularly because she regarded the accused as a great-grandchild,” the court heard.

The victim also told the prosecution team during consultations that the attack had changed her outlook on life and on her own dignity.

“The State argued that the accused’s reliance on intoxication, youthfulness and remorse should not be regarded as substantial and compelling circumstances.”

Prosecutors urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, arguing that elderly people are among the most vulnerable members of society and deserve full legal protection.

NPA reiterates commitment to GBV cases

Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence affirms the NPA’s unwavering commitment to securing justice for victims of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, particularly the most vulnerable members of our society.”

She added that such conduct could not be excused. “Crimes of this nature violate the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of victims and cannot be tolerated.”

Thenga also commended the prosecution team, the investigating officer, and everyone involved in securing the conviction.

Malabi said the NPA would continue pursuing accountability for perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.”