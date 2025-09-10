Masemola urges police to prioritise health and mental well-being after Mamelodi tragedy

A 16-hour hostage situation ended in tragedy when an off-duty constable allegedly killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself.

As South African Police Services (Saps) officers continue to battle the pressures of fighting crime, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the organisation continues to prioritise the mental health and well-being of officers.

This comes after a 16-hour hostage situation in which an off-duty constable allegedly killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself in Pretoria East, Tshwane.

Murder

Police from Mamelodi East responded to the hostage situation since 8am on Tuesday in what was believed to have been a family dispute, according to witnesses.

The constable allegedly held his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew hostage in the house. She was treated by paramedics on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

ALSO READ: Cachalia warns gangs in Western Cape amid deadly shootings and violence

Police mental well-being

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola indicated that Saps is doing all it can to ensure officers’ mental health and well-being are prioritised.

“Counselling and trauma debriefing are available to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week in all provinces.

“The Saps Employee Health and Wellness follows an integrated approach utilising psychology professionals, social workers, chaplains and medical administration practitioners to provide support and assistance to employees of Saps and their families,” Mathe said.

Programmes

Mathe said proactive programmes are presented to officers on an ongoing basis.

“Multiple Stressor workshops are presented to members in order to assist with vicarious trauma. Mental health and employee health and wellness-related topics and articles are also shared on internal communication platforms regularly.”

Masemola has encouraged Saps members across the country to prioritise their health and mental well-being by undergoing health screenings and check-ups regularly, as well as attending debriefing sessions.

“This is vital for early detection of potential health issues, allowing for timely intervention and avoiding complications by managing conditions more effectively, resulting in better overall health and well-being. As management, we are here to support you.”

Masemola said Standby duties are made available to all officers 24/7.

ALSO READ: Mashatile urges police officers not to surrender to any form of criminality