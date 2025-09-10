Suspects remain in custody for kidnapping of Pakistani national

The 34-year-old Pakistani national was kidnapped in East London on 25 August 2025.

Four suspects accused of kidnapping a Pakistani national will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

The four suspects, identified as 40-year-old Phumulelo Jakuja, 36-year-old Sophumelela Devillers Mani, 31-year-old Sihle Disani, and 26-year-old Sanele Dumakude, appeared before the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Arrest

They were arrested following the kidnapping of a 34-year-old Pakistani national in East London on 25 August 2025.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said a date has yet to be determined for the next court appearance.

Rescue

Fumba said officers worked around the clock to free the Pakistani national.

“It is alleged that the victim was forced into the boot of a white Toyota Fortuner at gunpoint before being transferred to a white Toyota Avanza. The suspects allegedly demanded ransom from the victim’s brother while keeping him captive.

“The victim was later released following pressure from the Hawks’ Kidnapping Task Team working in collaboration with other law enforcement role players,” Fumba said.

Violent crime networks

Fumba added that the suspects were traced and arrested on the same day.

“Firearms, including an R5 rifle with a filed-off serial number, as well as items belonging to the victim, were recovered. The suspects are also facing charges relating to the attempted murder of law enforcement officers during their arrest.

“Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the development and assured communities that the Hawks remain committed to dismantling violent crime networks,” Fumba said.

Bail denied

In July, the Gqeberha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks successfully opposed bail for six suspects accused of kidnapping a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman.

Two former police officers from the Western Cape were among the four people arrested when Gauteng police rescued the Pakistani businessman more than 776km from where he was kidnapped.

Fumba said during a closed court session the Hawks presented a compelling argument against the accused’s release.

