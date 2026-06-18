Illegal immigration in SA: The real test lies ahead

South Africans are asking why they should shoulder a burden that other African states themselves resist when faced with similar pressures.

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

The civil society advocacy group, March and March, has set the date as a turning point, insisting that the state’s failure to enforce immigration laws has left ordinary citizens bearing the consequences.

The noise is growing louder – from migrants fearful of displacement, from organisers determined to hold government accountable and from politicians scrambling to contain the fallout.

What complicates the picture is the propaganda tempo emanating from certain West African countries. Their message, amplified through social media and political rhetoric, suggests that South Africa must simply accept undocumented migrants within its borders and do nothing.

Ghana, ironically, is among the loudest voices, despite having faced its own waves of protests against foreign nationals in recent years. This double standard has not gone unnoticed.

South Africans are asking why they should shoulder a burden that other African states themselves resist when faced with similar pressures. The government’s response over the past few weeks, including during the 16 June Youth Day commemorations, has aimed to calm the situation.

Officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, have rejected anti-South Africa rhetoric from foreign residents and politicians abroad, reminding audiences that sovereignty and law enforcement are not negotiable.

Yet the anxiety remains and the double-ended question remains: will the deadline pass peacefully, or will opportunists exploit the moment once more?

Authorities are right to warn of possible violence, considering our history. The memory of the 21 July, 2021 unrest still hangs heavy.

That episode, initially sparked by political grievances, was quickly hijacked by individuals and parties eager to stoke chaos for selfish ends. The destruction and loss of life revealed how fragile social cohesion can be when political ambition collides with public anger.

It is not far-fetched to imagine similar actors attempting to inflame tensions around the immigration issue, especially given the emotive mix of unemployment, crime and strained services.

Listening to the leaders of the March and March campaign, however, one hears a different tone. Founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and her colleagues have repeatedly emphasised that violence will not be part of their protests.

On social media and in broadcasts, they have appealed for peace, stressing that those facing the 30 June deadline will not be victimised.

From what one is led to understand, their determination is framed within the law and they insist they will not take matters into their own hands, but reserve the right to apply the citizen’s arrest law where necessary, as it is within their rights to do so.

This legalistic approach sets them apart from vigilante movements. By choosing to set a deadline rather than launching immediate confrontations, they have demonstrated a rational character and sober state of mind.

As 30 June approaches, South Africa stands at a crossroads. The country either confronts the immigration crisis with honesty and enforceable law, or allows tensions to fester until they erupt.

Civil society has spoken, foreign voices have interfered, and the government has tried to calm the waters. But the real test lies ahead.