Matric exams: Naptosa raises concerns about readiness of pupils

As thousands of matriculants across the country sit for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations or matric exams, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has expressed its concern concerned about the readiness of matric pupils.

A total of 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates will sit for the matric examinations starting on Monday morning.

Covid-19

The SABC reported the executive director of Naptosa, Basil Manuel, said the 2022 cohort of matriculants has had a tough three years due to the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Grade 10, grade 11 and grade 12 was just a huge catch-up year. Teachers are exhausted and if they are exhausted, I can imagine what the learners are feeling.

“It is the learner that is less resilient that has issues of coping etc that is probably the greatest concern. The mental health of our children is not automatically okay because they are children.”

Load shedding

Meanwhile, the biggest teacher union South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for the suspension of load shedding ahead of the start of the matric exams.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the rolling blackouts will without a doubt have an impact on the exams unless schools are exempted from loading shedding for the duration of the exams.

“Suspend load shedding to protect the integrity of the year-end matric exams…The blackouts will have an impact on our pupils in different ways and that includes those who will be arriving late due to traffic congestion in the mornings.”

Contingency plans

While there are concerns about load shedding having an impact on the matric exams, Basic Education Minister Angie said appropriate measures have been put in place to ensure that exams run smoothly.

Motshekga said she’s confident the department is ready to administer this year’s matric exams.

“The DBE continues to liaise closely with Eskom, the security cluster, PEDs and other relevant stakeholders to manage the risks posed by load shedding and other security related matters.”

The 2022 matric class has been the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as they started dealing with the impact of the virus in Grade 10.

Newly elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi who was the the previous of MEC for education in the provice has also wished “his” matrics well for the exams.

“Best wishes to all my lovely Gauteng Matriculants and the entire Education Sector! I miss you already,” tweeted Lesufi

Additional reporting by Stephen Tau

