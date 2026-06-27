Mayor full of apologies for failed roads and safety, but will it bring any change?

After admitting they failed residents, Limpopo leaders are making fresh promises to the community.

Limpopo’s Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality has publicly apologised to the Thako community after the council failed to build them a paved or tar road despite many years of promises and pleas.

Residents of Thako Village, located at the peak of the Kgwekgwe mountain escarpments, and those in Bolobedu South and Bolobedu North have been left devastated by vicious storms and floods in the past, with rivers often bursting their banks.

Some villagers claimed they had lost their jobs after failing to report for duty on rainy days, while teachers at Kgwekgwe, Kelekeshe, Matokane, Moremone, Moleketla and Mabjeakgoro primary and high schools also complained that most pupils from the village were marked absent when it rained.

The disenchanted community claims they have knocked on every government door, seeking help, but all to no avail.

Mayor apologises

Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality mayor, Odas Ngobeni, acknowledged that the road project was meant to be completed in six months but remained incomplete two years later.

He apologised to the community and said the municipality had terminated the contract with a service provider in Petanenge outside Nkowankowa.

Community activist Mokoni Gora Maake acknowledged the mayor’s apology but shared his hope that it was not “just another election gimmick for the ANC ahead of the 4 November municipal elections”.

Ward 11 councillor Florence Maenetja said all roads in her ward that were damaged by floods earlier this year were receiving attention from the Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure and the Greater Tzaneen local municipality.

Maenetja claimed the mood on the ground was “electrifying, because people can now see the real service delivery in action”, but also admitted that those elected had failed the community.

“I feel like we have done an injustice to the Thako community. Their issue is serious, and so is their plea. The terrain in that community is harsh and desolate.

“I agree we have wronged them because instead of prioritising this community, we always directed the budget to another community, whose condition was much worse than theirs.

“I physically went to the village and humbly tendered my apology. I promise that in the next 2027-28 financial year, this village will be the first on my priority list,” pledged Ngobeni.

Ngobeni said road infrastructure remains one of the most visible indicators of development and service delivery.

“Roads connect communities to schools, clinics, workplaces and economic opportunities. For this reason, road construction, upgrading and maintenance remain among our highest priorities”.

Mayor promises rehabilitation

During his State of the Municipal Address at Nkowankowa Unit C community hall on Tuesday, Ngobeni said his council continued with rehabilitation programmes across Tzaneen.

The mayor revealed that roads and streets in Nkowankowa, including Ntshunxeko, Mtwanano, Khanimambo, Basani and Chivikani, have seen road rehabilitation work in and around their vicinity.

He added that street rehabilitation has also been undertaken in Letsitele, together with the installation of speed humps to improve road safety.

“In Tzaneen, rehabilitation work has been completed on First Avenue, Second Street, Third Street, Hospital Street and Middle Street. Additional rehabilitation projects have been undertaken on Antimony and Platina streets in the New Industrial area, Plantation Street in the Old Industrial area, Voortrekker Road, Agatha Road, Skirving Street, Kew Street and Messer Street.

“Further investments include the R4.2 million Pulaneng Primary School road project and the R4 million project to resize the Mopye Culvert Bridge to improve accessibility and flood resilience.”

Another failed project

He said in an effort to improve pedestrian safety, the municipality invested R4.1 million in the construction of the Tlhabine Pedestrian Bridge as well as the Petanenge Pedestrian Crossing Bridge.

These two projects, Ngobeni said, had encountered challenges and were still not completed months after the targeted completion date.

“We will expedite the completion of these two projects, and in the same vein, we apologise to our residents for these delays.

“In this regard, the contractor appointed for the Petanenge Pedestrian Bridge project was served with a termination of contract letter due to non-performance.

“We will, in the next few days, be handing over a new contractor to the community who will take forward the work to complete the project. I am pleased to report that progress on the Tlhabine Pedestrian Bridge project is continuing, with the anticipated completion date set for 14 August 2026.

Ngobeni said one of the most visible services communities expect from the municipality is road maintenance.

“We understand that good roads are not only important for mobility, but also for economic development, access to schools, health facilities, and other essential services,” said Ngobeni.