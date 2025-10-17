Mine accused of illegally excluding community group

A Carolina mining firm faces backlash for allegedly excluding a community forum from key empowerment and development talks.

A Mpumalanga mining firm is denying allegations that it failed to fulfil its duty to empower the host community.

Strathrae coal mine in Carolina said the community fails to see its contribution because its divided.

In a letter to Asibambaneni Progressive Development Forum, Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen, general manager for Coal Operations Strathrae Colliery, said in future he would not interact with it as he does not recognise the structure.

Mining firm faces backlash for allegedly excluding a community forum

Van Nieuwenhuizen was responding to a letter in which the community accused his mine of not empowering the locals in terms of job creation and business empowerment.

He requested the community contact the management of the mine through the structure known as 21 Youth Development Structure (21 YDS), which was the structure introduced to him.

ALSO READ: 36 small-scale miners set to graduate in Mpumalanga

“Strathrae Colliery reiterates that the correct manner to engage is through 21 YDS Structure. To maintain clarity and avoid confusion, Strathrae Colliery wishes to reiterate its commitment to engaging with all affected individuals and members of the communities.

“To ensure orderly and structured interactions, we will continue to engage with the recognised community structure, as designated by the community itself.

“We will maintain professional relationships with this structure, upholding our commitments and engagements until such time as the community decides otherwise.

Strathrae Colliery denies excluding locals

“This approach is essential to promoting orderly communication and avoiding unnecessary conflict. Strathrae Colliery is committed to constructive engagement and will continue to work collaboratively with the recognised community structure as mentioned.

“In instances where other structures or individuals wish to engage with Strathrae, we request that such engagements be facilitated through or with the involvement of the recognised structure.

ALSO READ: Anglo American accused of betraying South Africa and breaking its promises

“This will enable us to maintain order, ensure operational discipline and avoid duplication of efforts.”

He said in the past they had a situation in which there were multiple structures and parallel engagement channels, which had led to disruption, disorderliness and confusion.

“Strathrae Colliery cannot tolerate such behaviour, which undermines the principles of constructive engagement and operational efficiency.

“By working together through the recognised structure we can ensure an efficient and effective engagement process, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders.

“Your claim that nobody benefits from Strathrae is factually incorrect because community members benefit directly through existing contracts.”

ALSO READ: Gold is the new anchor for SA’s mining sector

Makhaza Ntuli, one of the community leaders in the group that sent a letter of complaint to the mining firm, said by law the mine was supposed to engage with every structure representing the community.

Ntuli said only members of the community that are associated with the structure preferred by the mine were benefiting in terms of business deals.

He said among grievances the mine has refused to address was when the mining firm would rebuild the school it demolished two years ago to make way for the mining operation in the area.

Mine obliged to communicate with everyone affected

“By law, the mine is obliged to communicate with everyone affected by its operations.

“The mine demolished the school and they were supposed to start building it around June, but that never happened.

ALSO READ: Carolina community accuses Exxaro mine of broken promises

“When we asked about it, they told us we must not talk to them directly.”

Another representative from the forum said their concern with the structure recognised by the mine was that its chair works at the same mining firm as the community liaison officer and is also doing business with the mine, and she blocks the communication between the community and the mine management.

“She is one of the few people doing business with the mine, which is why she is siding with the mine.

“By law, all legitimate structures should have access to the mine management. We demand the mine give us the names and numbers of the community members and the youth they empowered through employment and business opportunities.

“We also demand they share with us their social labour plan.”

NOW READ: Activists demand action on mining rights abuses in Africa