Rehab centre horror: Owner allegedly seen dumping dead baby in a plastic bag

I saw new blood and the body was covered in a yellowish substance – witness.

Storm water drain where the CCTV equipment and the foetus/ dead baby were allegedly dumped. Image: Supplied.

Allegations have emerged against the owner of Tetelestai Recovery Centre (TRC), Donovan de Klerk, after a motorist claims to have witnessed him dumping items into a stormwater drain near the South Coast rehabilitation facility.

The motorist is well acquainted with De Klerk.

Baby dumped in blue plastic bag

The motorist inspected the drain after De Klerk was gone and said he found CCTV cameras and cables, as well as a stillborn or late-term foetus wrapped in a blue plastic bag.

The witness said they initially used a phone camera to record inside the drain before reaching in.

“I was like, let me not open it with my hands. I took my longnose pliers and my normal pliers and I tore the bag open. “As I tore it open, I saw what looked like fresh blood. And at that point, I stood back and thought to myself ‘what the f**k’.”

The drain is about seven to 10km from TRC. A passenger in the witness’ car said he also saw the dumping occur and confirmed the presence of a blue plastic bag.

The footage, seen by The Citizen, shows CCTV cameras with attached cables and the blue bag at the bottom of the drain.

While the baby cannot be seen on camera, the witness described it as large and covered in a yellowish substance.

A red liquid is also visible around the bag.

Watch: See what the witnesses found in the stormwater drain.

Footage of where the baby was found. It appears to be CCTV equipment and a blue plastic bag with visible red liquid blotches around it.

The motorist immediately contacted their employer, who arrived at the scene, and the South African Police Service (Saps) was notified.

Inquest docket opened

Law enforcement later recovered the remains and opened an inquest docket.

According to a statement given to police and seen by The Citizen, the incident took place on 10 July, the day after four suspects accused in the death of TRC inpatient Luke Edwards appeared in court and were granted bail.

KwaZulu-Natal Saps spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the case.

“Police received reports of the body of a baby which was found.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the lifeless body of a newborn baby. Investigations to locate the parents of the baby are underway and no one has been arrested yet,” he said.

A former Saps crime scene expert said that, according to procedure, DNA testing and other investigative procedures must be completed prior to interviewing anyone or making any arrests.

Suspect denies allegations

Attorney Wesley Rogers, De Klerk’s attorney, denied the allegations.

“The information you have been provided is categorically false and is denied. Dumping of cameras is categorically denied.

“If your information was accurate and video footage was found relating to any pending investigation, Donovan would have been charged with defeating the ends of justice. That hasn’t happened,” Rogers said.

He confirmed that the case is registered as an inquest docket and De Klerk’s name is not mentioned.

“The police have confirmed that he would have been called in to give a warning statement if he had been linked in any way. He is not linked or implicated.”

However, The Citizen has seen photographs of the statements of the witness allegations naming De Klerk in relation to the dumping allegations. Police investigations are ongoing.

