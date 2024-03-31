Daily News Update: MK Party is worried about Zuma | Failed criminal attempts | Nine nabbed for illegal mining

In today’s news update, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said it’s concerned about Jacob Zuma’s safety following his recent car accident.

Meanwhile, criminals and chancers have kept the South African Police Service (Saps) on their feet since the start of Easter.

Adding to their plate, many vehicle accidents have been reported as thousands of South Africans hit the road over the long weekend.

News today: 31 March

MK Party is worried about Zuma’s safety after car crash

Zuma was heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for the MK party.

The MK Party has expressed concerns over Jacob Zuma’s safety following his recent car crash.

Zuma was involved in a car accident in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela said the incident looked like a deliberate attempt to assassinate the former statesman.

Criminal chancers: Easter weekend’s epic fails

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) had an eventful Easter weekend maintaining law and order during the busy period.

Limpopo police arrested a 23-year old for a failed armed robbery attempt, after he picked on the wrong victim.

In another incident, Limpopo Saps successfully recovered a vehicle worth R900k which was stolen in Gauteng to be smuggled into Malawi.

Nine suspects were arrested for illegal mining in Mpumalanga

Nine suspects were arrested for illegal mining in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit on Friday.

In Mpumalanga, the police arrested nine suspects for illegal mining in Schoemanskloof outside Nelspruit.

Investigations following reports of illegal mining activities led the police to a successful farm bust on Friday.

Among the equipment confiscated from the area were a jack hammers, gold refining machines and gas cylinders.

FSCA has fined ‘Cryptopreneur’ Coenraad Botha R216 million

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has debarred and fined CBI X SA and CBI associate Coenraad Botha R216 million.

Following investigations into Botha’s dealings, the FSCA found there was no legitimate financial product or investment activity generating the purported returns paid to investors by the self-proclamed ‘cryptopreneur’ and CBI entities.

Taxi-truck collision claimed five lives on the N2

The crash happened on the N2 road between Peddie and Makhanda in the early hours of Saturday.

Five people, including two children, were killed after a minibus taxi collided into a heavy duty truck on the N2.

The accident occurred on the route between Peddie and Makhanda, Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday.

While the truck driver escaped unscathed, the occupants of the taxi weren’t so lucky.

Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City’s anticlimax

Relebogile Mokhuoane of Cape Town City is challenged by Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs while City’s Keanu Cupido (far right) looks on Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

On the football pitch, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City’s DStv Premiership match ended in an anticlimax.

Despite a sunny sky and Athlone Stadium’s capacity crowd, the game resulted in a seemingly disappointing goalless draw.

Monique Bingham called off her Southern African tour

US singer Monique Bingham pictured with Mzansi music legend Oskido. Picture: monique.bingham/Instagram

In entertainment news, US singer Monique Bingham has called off her Southern African tour due to health reasons.

Bingham’s tour was set to take off on Good Friday with performances lined up over the first week of April.

“So sorry to announce that due to a medical emergency, I unfortunately will have to cancel my Easter tour in Southern Africa,” wrote the singer in a statement shared on her social media accounts.

